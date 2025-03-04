Showboy, in a video, got emotional after encountering former rapper Agbeko Number 9 of the Last Two music group on the street

The controversial socialite was in disbelief after seeing the ex-rapper looking unkempt and malnourished on the street

The video of Showboy meeting rapper Agbeko looking unkempt on the street garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality turned musician Samuel Safo, popularly known as Showboy was in disbelief after encountering former musician Agbeko Number 9 on the streets.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial socialite was spotted cruising in his luxurious vehicle with an associate in town before meeting Agbeko Number 9.

Showboy was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing the former musician's current state as he looked unkempt and malnourished in a hoodie and trousers.

The former rapper beamed with excitement during the encounter and began to drop some freestyles of his past hit songs for the Bombo Yie hitmaker.

Rapper Showboy was still in disbelief as he looked at the regression of the once-popular musician who showed big potential and was tipped to follow in the footsteps of his fellow voltarian Edem and become a big star in the Ghanaian hip-hop scene.

The socialite proceeded to leave with his car and raised questions about the Ghanaian music industry and its negative impact on some artistes' lives.

Showboy later changed his mind and decided to dip his hands into his wallet and bring out some money to hand over to Agbeko Number 9 to use to fend for himself.

Agbeko's rise and fall in Ghana music

Agbeko was once a famous rapper, who made his entry into the Ghana music industry in the 2000s as a student of legendary music producer and music executive Hammer's Last Two music group, which produced top artistes like Edem, Kwaku Kese and many others.

Just like Edem, the rapper was synonymous with his command over the Ewe language in his rap verses, which became rare in the mainstream scene after highlife legend Tordia Tsikago quit music and relocated abroad shortly after his beef with Ex Doe ended.

Under Hammer of The Last Two's tutelage, Agbeko made waves with the release of his hit single, Wotome featuring his colleague Paxi. In 2013, he released Lay Low which featured Sarkodie and Posh.

The rapper's run in the music industry went downhill afterwards and he disappeared from the music scene. In 2024, he resurfaced and was interviewed by popular media personality Giovani Caleb.

In the interview, Agbeko Number 9 recounted his struggles as he shared that he was living on the streets after losing his home due to his use of hard substances. He also shared that his issues saw him have a stint in prison.

Agbeko expressed his interest in restarting his music career and begged for financial support to rehabilitate and return to his dream.

Showboy's meeting with Agbeko stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ora Qweku Ampofo commented:

"The only thing I can tell Agbeko is, never blame ur enemy if you're not able to make it in life."

Sly45 said:

"What at all is happening to our old stars? See Kwadee, Agbeko, Jay Dee, hmmm."

Morgan Baddest commented:

"Ghanaian musicians dey sabotage each other. Life no balance."

