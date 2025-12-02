Social media has been sent into a frenzy after a video showing the moment an SHS graduate checked his WASSCE results went viral

It all happened after he opted to check the results on a friend’s phone, only to realise the grades were not what he had anticipated

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the performance of candidates in the WASSCE

It has ended in disappointment and sorrow for an SHS graduate who tried to impress his friends in the wake of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), released on November 29.

This comes after he agreed to let one of his friends check his WASSCE results using his phone.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @kobena.s showed the boy and his friend in an anxious mood as they waited for the WASSCE results to be displayed on the phone screen.

The laughter and singing suddenly gave way to a momentary silence as the WASSCE results appeared on the phone screen.

Overwhelmed with disbelief, one of his friends shouted “Herh!” in response to the grades the boy obtained in the WASSCE.

Details from the results slip showed the boy attended Bisease Senior High School.

For the core subjects, the boy bagged F9 in Social Studies, C5 in English Language, E8 in Mathematics, and C5 in Integrated Science.

Regarding the elective subjects, he got E8 in Economics, C4 in Geography, C6 in Elective Mathematics, and C4 in ICT.

A tally of his best six subjects showed he got an aggregate of 36.

2025 WASSCE provisional results statistics

Meanwhile, many have voiced concerns about the 2025 WASSCE provisional results.

This comes after WAEC disclosed that 131,097 students, representing 30.27% of the total 461,736 candidates from 1,021 schools, failed English Language.

Also, 220,008 students representing 50.54% failed Core Mathematics.

Additionally, 161,606 students (39.87%) failed Integrated Science, while 196,727 students (44%) failed Social Studies. However, 248,538 students (55.82%) passed it.

Reactions to the SHS graduate's WASSCE results

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the issue, with many urging him to study hard and excel in the private exam.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

“This year's WASSCE results have been nothing to write home about. I hope the students who performed poorly will sit up and excel in the Nov/Dec.”

BabSmyle advised:

“DM to register for remedial.”

NBA_ZELLE replied:

“Science paa. Core you get F… everywhere go first blurrr.”

Edison opined:

“Elec just 'T' to make EFFECT o.”

