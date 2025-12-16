A fan of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale is reportedly in critical condition after getting knocked down by a vehicle while attempting to grab money following Medikal's BYK concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Shatta Wale Fan Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car Following BYK Concert at Accra Sports Stadium

Source: Facebook

The incident is said to have occurred as crowds were exiting the venue, with eyewitnesses claiming the fan ran onto the road in the excitement that followed Shatta Wale’s performance, only to be struck by an oncoming car.

A video of the incident that has surfaced showed the individual being run over by one of the vehicles in the dancehall musician's convoy.

According to reports, the fan was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment after the unfortunate incident, where he is currently battling for his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh