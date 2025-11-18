A die-hard fan of Shatta Wale approached Shatta Wale's Trasacco Valley mansion and filmed his compound without consent

In a video, the dancehall musician and his associates appeared to be absent from the house as the fan filmed his cars

Many fans took to social media to criticise the fan for trespassing Shatta Wale's Trasacco Valley mansion

A die-hard fan of dancehall musician Shatta Wale has received backlash after trespassing on his mega mansion in Trasacco Valley, East Legon.

Die-Hard fan receives backlash for illegally filming Shatta Wale's Trasacco mansion. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah, @switch.wale.king/TikTok

In January 2025, Shatta Wale purchased the reported $2.5 million luxury property after returning to Ghana following his performance at Vybz Kartel's historic Freedom Street concert in Jamaica on December 31, 2024.

The dancehall musician also showed footage of the residence, which had two big swimming pools at the back.

Shatta Wale's Trasacco Valley mansion had a big compound with a garage filled with his numerous expensive luxurious cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and Range Rover.

A grass pavement was perfectly laid at the entrance of Shatta Wale's mansion to provide beautiful scenery. Some trees were planted in the home's backyard to provide shade and air and beautify the landscape.

The acquisition of the new mansion came months after the musician bought his luxurious 5-seater Rolls Royce Cullinan, which was shipped to Ghana from the US.

Fan illegally films Shatta's Trasacco mansion

On Monday, November 17, 2025, a fan, who is popularly known on TikTok as Shatta Wale King, shared footage he took of the dancehall musician's residence.

In the video, the fan rushed to the entrance of Shatta Wale's mansion and filmed the compound from behind the main gate without any permission from the musician.

He expressed excitement as he showed the SM boss' luxury vehicle parked on the premises of the mansion.

Shatta Wale flaunts the beautiful interior of his $2.5 million mansion. Image Credit: @shattawalegh

From the video, it appeared that the Street Crown hitmaker and his security personnel were not around when the fan went to film the compound.

The fan's action has triggered negative reactions from fans, who were angered with him for jeopardising the security of Shatta Wale and his family.

Others also called for the SM boss to take legal action against the fan for illegally invading his space without authorisation.

The TikTok video of the fan illegally filming Shatta Wale's Trasacco mansion is below:

Fan's video of Shatta's mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Badboy_Khelly commented:

"Do you know you can be sued?"

Barnabas said:

"Sometimes you people should respect his privacy. 😏"

Chaze wrote:

"You are lucky Abonko nor dey house like you go hear."

Strange Maike commented:

"What you did was very risky, bro?"

Str8tohell said:

"You’re lucky Abongo no dey like you’ll see 😂."

