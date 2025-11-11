Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has courted attention following his latest public appearance.

Stonebwoy Sprays Cash on Fans at 2025 NPA Consumer Week Celebration in Ashaiman

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) held a public event to launch the Consumer Week celebration at the Kofi Nimo Park in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Many individuals, including members of the Muslim community and students from the various basic schools in Ashaiman, attended the event.

The Member of the Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey, was also present to deliver a speech at the launch of the NPA's initiative.

Stonebwoy and gospel singer Nacee were the two artistes who performed at the event, thrilling attendees with their classic songs.

Stonebwoy sprays cash on fans in Ashaiman

In a series of TikTok videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was spotted making a grand appearance with his team inside his expensive 2023 G-wagon G900 Brabus Rocket.

During the performance of his 2024 hit single, Jejereje, at the event, the BHIM Nation president received a massive reception from several fans, who crowded him at the Kofi Nimo Park.

The dancehall musician grabbed wads of five Ghana cedi notes from one of his team members and sprayed them into the crowd, who rushed to pick them up from the ground.

Stonebwoy, who had once criticised the act of throwing money in public, was later seen gifting some of the Ashiaman community leaders seated at the event GH₵50 notes. He later threw the rest of the money into the roaring crowd.

Source: YEN.com.gh