An old video of Odo Broni as a young girl has surfaced online, showing her walking with Daddy Lumba in town

The video, believed to be from when she was very young, offers a rare glimpse of their early connection

The video has reignited interest in their relationship, highlighting the early days of a bond that eventually led to a family and lasting personal connection

An old video of Odo Broni as a young girl, believed to be in her teens, walking with Daddy Lumba in town has resurfaced online, sparking fresh conversations about their long-standing relationship.

The old video is proof of their relationship and the comfort level they shared in public. The video is said to have been taken in 2012.

Daddy Lumba, who was one of Ghana’s biggest high-life artists, was very private when it came to his personal life.

Some reports suggest that he first met Odo Broni around 2006 when she was in her final year at Ashley College.

Watch the video of young Odo Broni below:

Details about his personal life was liminited until his demise, which triggered so many controversies.

Over time, Odo Broni has been the centre of controversy with Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, after the death of Daddy Lumba.

Many felt this woman was merely a servant to the late musician, who was referred to as 'househelp'.

Odo Broni was clearly an important figure within Daddy Lumba's life, especially as she participated in many events and personal matters.

Daddy Lumba eventually married Odo Broni

According to reports, the relationship between the two eventually became customary marriage, thereby creating a stronger relationship between them and their families.

Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba later had six children and had built a relationship over those years.

An example of this progression is watching a young Odo Broni walking alongside Daddy Lumba.

It is a reminder and creates a sense of nostalgia as we witness their progression from his time as a teenager in college to his relationship with his children and the strong ties they established as a family.

Lady criticised Odo Broni's mother

A young Ghanaian lady has called out Odo Broni's mother for allegedly allowing her 16-year-old daughter to date the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

She alleged that the late musician's second mother-in-law supported her daughter in destroying Akosua Serwaa's marriage.

In a viral video, a young lady living abroad blasted the late Daddy Lumba's second wife's mum for allegedly allowing her teenage daughter to stay with a married man instead of focusing on her studies.

She claimed that Odo Broni's mother, who was comfortably married to her husband, helped her daughter to become a baby mama because of the wealth the late singer had created with his first wife.

Papa Shee detailed Daddy Lumba marital feud

In a video, the former musician recounted several incidents where Daddy Lumba's first wife was disrespected.

Papa Shee's remarks about the ongoing feud between Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni triggered reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh