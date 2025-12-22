An Apostle has come out to share what he describes as a divine vision involving the late Daddy Lumba, one week after his death

The Apostle claimed to have seen a vision of the deceased highlife legend appearing in a troubling state, showing signs of deep sorrow and distress

The vision has since divided public opinion, leaving many shaken and reflective, while others have questioned the credibility and timing of the message

A Ghanaian preacher identified as Apostle Bright on TikTok has shared what he describes as a vision involving the late Daddy Lumba, one week after his burial.

Apostle Bright breaks down his vision on Daddy Lumba, claiming his spirit is disturbed, splitting opinion among social media users right down the middle. Image credit: Apostle Bright & Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba was buried on December 13, 2025. His funeral was held in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

While delivering a sermon, the Apostle claimed that he had received information on the spiritual condition of Daddy Lumba via a vision.

He stated that, while in his sleep, God allowed him to see Daddy Lumba's spirit.

Apostle Bright broke down his vision, claiming Daddy Lumba was dressed in dark clothing, had his head bowed and seemed very upset, with red eyes, which he said denoted that the deceased legend had been crying for an extended period of time.

Based on the Man of God's vision, Daddy Lumba's clothes were also damp.

The minister indicated that the vision contained a strong warning and a message about heaven and hell, and that it was very misleading to tell others there would be no judgment after they die.

Apostle Bright shares Daddy Lumba vision

He claimed that Daddy Lumba asked him to inform the world and his fans not to listen to his music anymore.

The preacher further claimed that Lumba informed him that he is currently being judged for one of his songs since his passing.

Apostle Bright cautioned that people who continue to listen to Daddy Lumba’s songs are putting themselves at risk of being judged by God; therefore, he urged them to make Gospel music their priority instead.

He stated that his encounter with God had changed him completely and that he felt that he was given divine direction to share all the information he had received, regardless of the possible backlash from the public.

Reactions to Apostle Bright's Daddy Lumba prophecy

Views about the claims have been mixed, with some people expressing fear over the message and advocating for self-reflection.

Some social media users doubted the legitimacy of the vision and advised against treating any of the messages as gospel truth.

Apostle Bright, on the other hand, strongly felt that his statement was a caution against worldly music. He is convinced that his message does not reflect a personal bias or agenda against any artist who produces secular music.

Check out some comments below:

Asareba Amponsah Nana commented:

"This man is speaking the gospel truth!!! Believe him."

Naanaayaa commented:

"Hmmmm, people will think what you are saying is not true, but as for me, I believe what you are saying is true. Bless you 🙏."

Daniel Akrofi Ministries commented:

"Massa, how about Lumba's gospel songs..?? Or you didn't know Lumba recorded gospel songs, too? Lumba's songs would never pass o."

Orlando Messi 10 commented:

"Meaning Every Dream Is Real? What Food Did You Eat Before Going To Bed, Pastor."

Movicha commented:

"Those who have ears to hear, let them hear what the Spirit is saying."

Watch the full explanation video of Apostle Bright's vision on TikTok below:

