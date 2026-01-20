Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Margaret Mensah has courted attention after rare public footage of her surfaced on social media on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Margaret Mensah: Footage of Gospel Musician Preaching on the Streets Emerges, Ghanaians React

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok video shared by Eddie Vibez Media, Margaret Mensah was spotted preaching the word of God on the streets in an undisclosed location.

The veteran gospel musician wore a dress with a headscarf as she held a white and red megaphone in front of what appeared to be her provision shop.

Margaret brushed through her bible for verses to spread her message to individuals who passed in front of the shop while an attendant behind him served customers.

Footage of the veteran gospel singer on the streets garnered mixed reactions with some netizens raising questions about her current state while others praised her for embarking on her evangelical works.

The TikTok video of veteran gospel singer Margaret Mensah preaching on the streets is below:

Who is veteran gospel singer Margaret Mensah?

Margaret Mensah is a veteran singer who gained prominence in the Ghanaian music industry in the early 2000s, alongside others like Ama Boahemaa, Esther Smith, Suzzy and Matt, Jane and Bernice, Comfort Annor, Tagoe Sisters, Evangelist Diana Asamoah and others.

Under the Ankobeahene Records label, the gospel musician released several hit songs like Ewurade Kasa, Ebeba Mu, Me Nyame, Yen Agya Wo Wosoro, Fa Wo Honhom Bra, Gyae Su, Makoma Pe, Woaka Awie, Awurade Fie, and Ka Biribi Kye Me.

Margaret Mensah later disappeared from the limelight in the 2010s after relocating abroad for greener pastures.

She later returned to Ghana but remained outside public life until she appeared on Accra-based TV station UTV's United Showbiz show for a musical performance and conversation with celebrated TV personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown and her panellists.

During her appearance on the show, Margaret courted controversy as she spoke against the use of makeup due to her Christian and personal beliefs.

The gospel singer explained that she always felt that she would lose her connection with God is she began applying makeup on her face.

The YouTube video of Margaret Mensah's performance on UTV Ghana's United Showbiz show is below:

Reactions to Margaret Mensah performing on street

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gloriaakomanyi6 commented:

"Nyamesompa doesn’t mean you can’t look nice. Auntie Diana kraa has changed."

User2072234868336 wrote:

"Ah, preaching God's work doesn't mean poverty de3 wafa Awurade adwuma no wafa adwuma pa."

Rhoda Malm said:

"What happened? Eii God."

Dicodahdickson commented:

"Sometimes is painful to see how some of great legends are passing through."

JoeAyensu Sammy said:

"She owns a lot of Taxis at Ashomang estate. She is doing well bro. Go and search balloon gate at Kwabenya, she is the owner."

Ramatu Abdellah wrote:

"Eii. She is in front of her shop o. She is a very good woman. The shop is at Suame market. She’s not broke please."

Source: YEN.com.gh