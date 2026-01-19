Veteran rapper Asem has resurfaced in the US after many years out of the Ghanaian music scene

In a video, the rapper was spotted on the streets sharing his thoughts on various football matches

Footage of Asem on the streets in the US has triggered concerns among many Ghanaians online

Award-winning US-based Ghanaian musician Nana Wiafe Asante Mensah, popularly known as Asem, has courted attention after a new video of him surfaced on social media on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The Give Me Blow hitmaker recently took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself taking a stroll on the streets in the US while it snowed heavily.

In the video, rapper Asem, wearing a headset, a beanie hat, a winter jacket, and designer shades, took a sip from his coffee cup as he gave a review of the results of Matchday week 22 of the English Premier League.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee, who appeared to be embracing a new role as a football pundit, highlighted the performances of players from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Asem also touched on the third-place game between Nigeria and Egypt in the 2025 edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

He also previewed the final clash between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Footage of Asem passionately discussing football matters garnered reactions from many Ghanaians, who questioned the current state of the Discovery of the Year award recipient at the 2009 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

The TikTok video of Asem in the US is below:

Who is rapper Asem?

Asem gained prominence in the Ghanaian music industry from 2008 to the 2010s as part of music executive and producer Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment record label's roster alongside Eazzy and Zigi.

Under the label, the rapper released his first hit song, Give Me Blow, with its remix, which made waves across the nation. Other hit songs, including Bye Bye, Wasted, No More Kpayor, 2010 Fylla, and School Dey Bee, earned him and his label multiple awards.

Following his departure from Lynx Entertainment, Asem embarked on a solo career and achieved some success before eventually relocating abroad after disappearing from the limelight.

The rapper announced his return from his music hiatus in 2020 and got involved in a beef with Sarkodie, his old rival, which saw him drop some diss songs. He also teased the release of an album titled Weather Channel at that time but failed to do so.

Asem's latest appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abdul commented:

"Herh Asem, 3y3 duabo anaa?"

The T.J. Humphrey Show said:

"He seems so off."

Nana wrote:

"Akoa hia Kivo gari wai. Masa bra fie. Sark go help you."

Skelly commented:

"Ay3 critical."

Sakyi said:

"Aww, we lost you, bro."

Quame wrote:

"Okomfuor Kwadee's abrokyire version."

Panford_o commented:

"It seems all is not well with Asem!"

Skinny Asem drinks and eats at restaurant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asem drank and ate at a plush restaurant while on break from work in the US.

In a video, the rapper looked skinny as he enjoyed his meal while being filmed in public.

Footage of Asem dining at the restaurant in the US triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

