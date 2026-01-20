Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, sparked fresh online reactions after a photo surfaced showing her appearing to glare at a passenger filming her aboard a flight

The image, circulated by self-described Odo Broni fans, was shared on January 19, 2026, about a week and a half after her high-profile return to Ghana on January 9

The photo of Akosua Serwaa aboard a flight, appearing to quietly depart Ghana after her public arrival at the Kotoka Airport, sparked mixed reactions on social media

Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, stirred reactions on social media when she appeared to glare at an individual taking a photo of her on a flight as she reportedly made her way back to Germany.

Fans records Akosua Serwaa on a flight reportedly headed for Europe on January 19, 2026, amid her ongoing legal battle with Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @akoto_trends, @maaadwoa405

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife great, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

His death sparked a feud between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa, based in Germany, sued his Ghana-based wife Odo Broni at the Kumasi High Court, seeking a declaration that she was the sole legal wife.

The court disagreed and threw out her petition on November 28, 2025, ruling that both women should be recognised as Daddy Lumba’s wives.

Akosua Serwaa arrives in Ghana

On Friday, January 9, 2026, a video went viral on social media showing Daddy Luma’s first wife at the Düsseldorf Airport in Germany ahead of her first trip to Ghana after her husband’s burial.

Akosua Serwaa touched down in Ghana later that day to a rousing welcome from a large crowd of Ghanaians, led by her unofficial fan group, Team Legal Wives.

Many prominent celebrities, including media personalities Sally Mann and Ohemaa Woyeje, joined in welcoming her in grand style.

Below is a TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa at the Kotoka Airport.

Akosua Serwaa returns to Germany

During her time in Ghana, Daddy Lumba’s first wife filed to be granted letters of administration to her late husband’s estate.

The filing at the Adum High Court was later halted by a caveat filed by Odo Broni’s lawyers.

She also hosted numerous visitors at the home of popular businessman Kenpong, where she resided during her time in Ghana.

On Monday, January 19, 2026, an image emerged on social media appearing to suggest Akosua Serwaa was returning to Germany.

The photo showed her in a flight and staring down a person who appeared to be recording her on their phone.

According to reports, Akosua Serwaa was headed back to Europe, although her departure had not been publicly announced.

The photos sparked mixed reactions online, with some Odo Broni fans jabbing her quiet departure, while Akosua Serwaa’s defenders slammed their opponents for invading her privacy.

The TikTok post with Akosua Serwaa’s image is below.

Akosua Serwaa sparks outrage as she waves a marriage certificate banner at the Prempeh Airport in Kumasi on January 11, 2026. Image credit: MahamuduBawumia/Facebook, @gossips24tv, @xtwomedia_gh2

Source: TikTok

Akosua Serwaa sparks outrage with marriage certificate

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa sparked outrage after waving a marriage certificate banner at the Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport.

In a video, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, surrounded by adoring fans, waved a massive banner-like printed certificate to the crowd, triggering massive backlash online.

Source: YEN.com.gh