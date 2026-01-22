Medikal has broken his silence on the developing controversy between Kwesi Arthur and the Ground Up Chale record label

In a trending video, he fired his fellow rapper's former manager for trying to block his shine despite working for them for many years

His remarks have triggered massive reactions on social media, as many pointed out how record labels ruin the careers of many young artists

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has immersed himself in the beef fellow emcee Kwesi Arthur has with his former record label and its executives.

Medikal jabs management of Ground Up Chale for trying to block Kwesi Arthur’s shine. Source: @ Real Ghana music/ KASAM GH/ amgmedikal

Source: Facebook

Kwesi Arthur accuses Ground Up of extortion

In a statement that has captured the attention of many Ghanaians, the award-winning singer accused his former manager, Glen Boateng, of demanding a whopping $150,000 before he uses his own image for a project.

He further claimed that they are asking for ownership over his music, as well as everything linked to his brand from 2016.

Kwesi Arthur claimed that despite not working with them again, he still faces pressure, claiming that he never earned money from his craft during the time he was signed to the music stable.

“I have not made a dime from any of my music within the period I worked with them for years now,” he said.

He went on to make an alarming remark. He categorically told Ghanaians that should the unexpected happen, his former manager and his team should be held responsible.

The popular rapper further claimed that they (executives at his former label) have been threatening and manipulating him.

"If anything happens to me, Glen Boateng and all team members of Ground Up Chale should be held responsible," he added.

Medikal wades into Kwesi's beef with GroundUp

Speaking on the issue, rapper Medikal clarified that he had known Kwesi Arthur way back before the label came into existence. He referenced the sheer level of effort his friend put in to become the big brand he is now.

He questioned why the label's management is going after him, trying to block his shine

According to Medikal, he is not surprised because that is the mentality many Ghanaians harbour, maintaining that people think you are indebted to them for the little help they offer you.

Below is the TikTok video of Medikal jabbing the Ground Up management:

Reactions to Medikal jabbing Ground Up's management

The statement by the rapper has triggered some social media users to react, sharing their thoughts on how record labels ruin the careers of many artists.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

Nii Adjei wrote:

"Record labels are the downfall of many artists."

Ewurama wrote:

"These record labels are draining and retiring the young artists, and it's terrible. They keep on taking everything and leaving them with nothing, and when they want to leave, they charge them to court and request a big amount of money. They have taken everything from this guy’s career, so where does he expect him to get the money? This is sad."

Miss Jay wrote:

"I literally thought he’s the owner of Ground Up. Eii, hmm."

99K Riches wrote:

"Kwesi Arthur made a lot of people know about Ground Up, otherwise like that record label no reach anywhere."

Cyrus Wiredu wrote:

"Ground Up would have been nothing without Kwesi Arthur."

Watch the TikTok video of Medikal announcing his exit from the label below:

Kwesi Arthur is one of the most respected rappers in the Ghanaian HipHop scene. Source: @ ROT Medium

Source: Facebook

Medikal leaves AMG Business

In a related story, YEN.com.gh had reported that Medikal announced his exit from AMG Business in March, 2024.

Reports claimed that the award-winning artist's decision was fueled by Criss Waddle.

At the time, Medikal took to his social media, asserting that he was disrespected by the label and its members on several occasions.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh