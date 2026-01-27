Bishop J.Y. Adu has spoken about the tribulations Yaw Sarpong faced some years before his untimely death

In a video, the preacher recounted how the late gospel singer was the victim of a curse that affected his life

Bishop J.Y. Sarpong's remarks about Yaw Sarpong's dire situation have triggered mixed reactions on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The founder of New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi, Bishop J. Y. Adu, has spoken about the struggles the late gospel musician Yaw Sarpong encountered before his demise on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Bishop J.Y. Adu recounts a past curse on late singer Yaw Sarpong years before his death. Photo source: Yaw Sarpong, Bishop J Y Adu

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning after Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM confirmed Yaw Sarpong's death on social media.

According to reports, the ailing veteran gospel singer died while on admission at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Yaw Sarpong's death comes over a month after his Asomafo bandmate and caregiver, Maame Tiwaa, passed away from health issues on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Before his death, the gospel musician was on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024.

The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with other prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.

Almost two years before his death, Yaw Sarpong found himself in the centre of controversy after his ex-wife, Maame Pinamang, appeared on Oyerepa FM's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show.

In the interview with media personality Auntie Naa, the late singer's ex-wife accused him of having a secret affair with his bandmate, Maame Tiwaa.

She also levelled other allegations, prompting a response from the musician on the show.

The Facebook post confirming Yaw Sarpong's untimely demise is below:

Bishop Adu recounts Yaw Sarpong's curse

In an interview with blogger Smart Ghana TV on Monday, January 26, 2026, Bishop Adu noted that a woman invoked a curse on the late Yaw Sarpong over an unpaid debt.

He noted that the late singer and his elder siblings visited the lady to repay the debt and apologise, but she rejected and refused to reverse the curse.

Yaw Sarpong's brother blames Aunty Naa and Oyerepa FM for contributing to the late singer's death. Photo source: Yaw Sarpong, Oyerepa FM, @cozytvgh/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The preacher stated that a spiritualist reversed the curse after the woman refused to make peace with the late Yaw Sarpong.

Bishop Adu noted that the woman passed away on the day Yaw Sarpong regained his ability to walk amid his health battle.

The TikTok video of Bishop J.Y. Sarpong speaking about the past curse on Yaw Sarpong is below:

Yaw Sarpong's brother criticises Aunty Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong's brother criticised Aunty Naa and Oyerepa FM days after the legendary gospel musician's untimely demise.

In a video, the late singer's brother accused the Kumasi-based media personality of being responsible for his health condition declining and eventual death.

Yaw Sarpong's brother's criticisms against Aunty Naa triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh