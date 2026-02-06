Veteran Ghanaian musician Paa Dogo has resurfaced in the public eye for the first time in years after relocating to Canada

In a video, the rapper formerly affiliated with the Last Two Music Group gave his fans a glimpse of his lifestyle overseas

Paa Dogo's latest public appearance from his base abroad has triggered positive reactions from GH social media users

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Raymond Kwaku Takyi, popularly known as Paa Dogo, has grabbed attention after a video of him in Canada surfaced on social media.

The former Last Two Music Group affiliate has been out of the Ghanaian music industry for a long time since he relocated from his home country to Canada for greener pastures many years ago.

Paa Dogo shows off life in Canada

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Thursday, February 5, 2026, Dogo gave fans a glimpse of his current physical appearance and his daily life in Ontario, a province of Canada.

In the video, the veteran rapper looked different from how he used to be in Ghana, with a busy white beard that had covered almost the entire lower part of his face and mouth.

Dogo appeared to be taking a small break at his workplace, as he wore a durag and a reflector vest while filming himself with his smartphone.

In the caption of the video, he wrote:

"Work and happiness. Ontario vibe."

In another post, he shared a photo of his neighbourhood in Ontario, which had been covered with heavy snow.

In the photo, the rapper expressed excitement at becoming a new landlord in Canada as he showed off a new residence he had purchased for himself and his family.

Dogo also flaunted his luxurious registered black Jeep Grand Cherokee, a five-door SUV, which he had parked in front of the building.

He accompanied the photo with a caption, stating:

"New home, new energy # new Ontario landlord."

Dogo's rare public appearance ignited positive reactions from the veteran musician's numerous fans, who flooded the comments section of his social media post.

The TikTok posts showing Paa Dogo's life in Canada years after relocating from Ghana are below:

Who is Ghanaian rapper Paa Dogo?

Paa Dogo, born in Accra on October 19, 1983, is a veteran Ghanaian musician and songwriter who rose to prominence in the 2000s as an affiliate of legendary producer Hammer's Last Two Music Group.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paadogonation Records, an independent music label.

The rapper released his first album, 'Dogo The Album', in 2001, which featured collaborations with music legends like Tinny, Obrafour, Joe Frazier, Quata Budukusu, and Kofi Nti.

Some of his hit songs include Tykun, Medo No, Osumafour (Mmonto), and others.

After chalking up success in the 2000s, the musician relocated to Canada and embarked on a five-year music hiatus before launching his comeback in 2015.

In a 2025 interview, Dogo's colleague Kwaw Kese credited him for introducing him to Hammer and playing a significant role in his legendary music career.

Paa Dogo's latest public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Barishandess commented:

"Salute the legend."

Corruption wrote:

"Paa Dogo, I like your effort. Nobody knew you would fly abroad. I am very glad for you. I know you from Nsawam, McDonald's club."

Dual Plumbing Service Official said:

"The legends of our time. Paa Dogo, the old Gee."

