Anita Afriyie's estranged husband, Dan-Kay Records, has begun a new business venture amid their marital issues

In a video, the popular music executive was captured on camera selling second-hand clothes on the streets in Kumasi

Footage of Dan-Kay Records' latest business venture has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dan-Kay, a prominent music executive and the estranged husband of veteran US-based Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie, has courted attention after a new video of him surfaced on social media.

Veteran gospel musician Anita Afriyie's husband, Dan-Kay Records, sells second-hand clothes by the roadside amid marital issues. Photo source: Anita Afriyie Music, Sammykaymediadotcom

Source: Facebook

Dan-Kay and Anita Afriyie's marriage has been strained in recent years since the gospel musician relocated to the US in search of greener pastures, with infidelity allegations emerging.

Since his estranged wife's departure, the gospel singer's husband has been left caring for their children amid their marital issues.

Anita Afriyie's husband sells clothes by roadside

In a video shared by blogger Sammy Kay Media on Monday, February 23, 2026, an unidentified Kumasi-based blogger filmed Dan-Kay selling second-hand clothes by the roadside in his mini-shop despite his fame.

Speaking to the blogger, Anita Afriyie's husband confirmed that he had been selling foreign-made fashion items, including jackets and tracksuits, as part of his many business ventures.

Dan-Kay noted that he also rode a tricycle to carry the goods of traders and that he had been ridiculed by some Ghanaians over his profession.

He stated that his decision to engage in menial jobs was not a big deal, contrary to the public's opinion.

Anita Afriyie's husband also expressed optimism in the growth of his new business despite its smaller start.

The Facebook video of Anita Afriyie's husband selling second-hand clothes by the roadside is below:

Anita Afriyie taunts husband amid marital issues

Footage of Dan-Kay selling second-hand clothes by the roadside comes months after Anita Afriyie taunted him on social media amid their marital issues.

The gospel singer posted a video of herself on TikTok on September 13, 2025, dancing to Ghanaian rapper Amerado's new song, Obi Adi.

Amerado's Obi Adi, released on October 3, 2025, follows the story of an individual who has moved on after breaking up with an ex.

Anita Afriyie slams her ex-husband over his alleged torment, despite the gospel singer moving abroad. Photo source: AnitaAfriyieMusic

Source: Facebook

The song's title, Obi Adi, is an Akan term which translates to "Someone else has taken". The gospel singer Anita Afriyie was in a grey tracksuit as she showcased her dance moves in public.

She sang the song's lyrics, taking a shameless dig at her husband, Dan-Kay, in Ghana.

The TikTok video of Anita Afriyie taunting her estranged husband, Dan-Kay, is below:

Anita Afriyie's husband's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sylvia Martey commented:

"Is he more human than those selling it, or is it a crime for him to sell?"

Monica Sam said:

"Masa, stop discouraging the man. Allow him to work na every work be work wai."

Yaw Asare Bannor wrote:

"I’m going there to buy from him. Let’s all support him."

Anita Afriyie changes her name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Afriyie changed her name amid her marital issues with her estranged husband, Dan-Kay.

In a video, she claimed that she was no longer afraid of her husband and would not allow him to disrespect her.

Anita Afriyie also cautioned Dan-Kay to leave her alone to focus on her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh