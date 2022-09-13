If there is a solid foundation for the relationship, breaking up is not the immediate answer when there is infidelity

Healing and overcoming the pain might take a long time, but when the partner shows remorse, you have to let it off

It is a fact. He has cheated on you, but here is how to win him over with these thoughtful gifts

To err is human. Infidelity is one of the most significant setbacks in any relationship, whether legal or dating.

But, on the other flip side of the coin, it can also be a catalyst for positive change to reignite your relationship.

It is not an easy process to heal from cheating, but after going through all the necessary steps to get the relationship on track, the couple can stay stronger. But, of course, it all depends on how both partners handle the situation.

The first few weeks will be awkward and spent in isolation, but eventually, one has to make a bold decision by showering the other with presents and showing endless love, just like how it all began.

We have carefully selected 5 fashion accessories that can win over a cheating partner if you are ready to forgive based on the foundation of the relationship.

1. Quality leather belt

Belts are part of everyday fashion accessories for men, irrespective of their job. It is an excellent present because anytime he is wearing or taking it off, he will be reminded of the current status of the relationship and think of how to win you over.

2. Luxury watch

Time wasted can never be regained. Gifting your partner a luxury watch if you can afford it signifies a lot; it’s time for him to make amends and acknowledge your role in his life.

3. Well-fitted suit

Every well-groomed man looks dapper in suits. Unfortunately, it is not a common thread nowadays compared to streetwear and a bevy of casual outfits. Once you buy quality tailored suits for him, he will find the right program to attend and boast about how much you love and adore him.

4. Sneakers

The covid-19 pandemic has revolutionized the fashion industry, and gradually we are embracing the new trends. Sporting sneakers with patterned suits to award shows have become very common and still look formal. Would you instead want your man to look stylish or boring among his friends?

5. Work bags

Work bags are every man’s best friend. As a result, it is a common trend to see men with a backpack paired with their casual or formal looks.

Leather message bags are common among men in the financial industry.

Some men love to rock pouches and leather tote bags outside the office or workplace. Find the right bag that suits your men’s preference and bag it for him ahead of his birthday.

