Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people admiring her beautiful looks as she dropped pictures to mark Valentine's Day

The Onua Showtime host wore a red star-studded gown, carried a red heart-shaped purse, heavy makeup and a neatly styled ponytail

Many people thronged to the comment section to talk about her beauty, while others wished her a happy Valentine's Day

Actress Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online when she dropped beautiful pictures of her wearing a star-studded red gown to commemorate Valentine's Day.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in Valentine's Day photos. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown slays on Valentine's Day

Nana Ama McBrown went all out for her Valentine's Day outfit as she dropped pictures of herself slaying in a red sparkling gown.

The base of the sleeveless gown was made of light brown fabric that matched her skin tone. The base was covered with sparkling lace fabric.

The lace fabric was styled such that it accentuated the Onua Showtime host's fine figure, while the top section gave off a floral pattern.

The mother of Baby Maxin wore a frontal lace wig styled into a ponytail with the ends of the ponytail curled upwards, giving an old-school look. Her edges were neatly curled.

The McBrown's Kitchen host accessorised her look by wearing red dangling earrings and a heart-shaped designer bag.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the Kumawood actress dropped a lovely quote highlighting the importance of love and having a good heart.

"What is love if (it) doesn't show then it's just a heart ❤️#HerRoyalHighness"

Reactions to McBrown's Valentine's Day photos

Many people thronged to the comment section to talk about how beautiful Mrs McBrown Mensah looked in the pictures she shared on Instagram.

Others hailed her as The Empress and Her Excellency, while others complimented her with heartwarming words.

Below are the lovely words people wrote in the comment section of McBrown's Instagram post celebrating Valentine's Day:

mimaafrikamusic said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Wow, you're an epitome of beauty 😍."

laurenhautecouture said:

"Looking Impeccable! Gorgeous Lauren Woman! @iamamamcbrown ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

afia1604 said:

"Their headache 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️!!!!!!!Entertainment president ❤️❤️."

iamhamdylove said:

"Oooohhhh Originallll Empresssssss ❤️❤️❤️ BRIHMMMMMMM 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾."

_phame0 said:

"Herrr this woman is BEAUTIFUL 😢❤️."

kate_amoa said:

"My beautiful and lovely sis ❤️❤️❤️much love Nana."

Nana Ama McBrown and her family

Nana Ama McBrown and her family. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Food blogger promises McBrown jollof

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown met a popular Ghanaian food blogger, Nana Hemaa Sikapa, who is known on TikTok for her exquisite meals.

They met at the funeral of the late Obaapanin Nana Nyantakyiwaa, held on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

In the video, food blogger Nana Hemaa Sikapa promised Her Excellency jollof rice upon her next visit to Kumasi.

Her TikTok fans were overjoyed and noted that she was one step closer to being invited to McBrown's Kitchen.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh