Army Newman: Veteran Gospel Musician Slays In A Red Corseted Gown To Celebrate Her 64th Birthday
- Ghanaian gospel musician Army Newman has gone with her beautiful outfits for her birthday photoshoot
- The talented minister of God wore two custom-made gowns for her 64th birthday, photos trending on Instagram
- Some social media users have commented on Army Newman's breathtaking birthday pictures
Ghanaian gospel musician Army Newman is celebrating her birthday today, July 12, 2024, in grand style.
The veteran gospel musician is one of the top talented female celebrities. With a high fashion sense, she always turns heads with her looThe the celebrity mother looked classy in a glittering red corseted gown with a detachable t for her birthday photoshootrain.
Army Newman looked elegant in a stunning braids hairstyle while rocking a beautiful hair fascinator to complete her look.
Ghanaian content creator and daughter of Army Newman has written an emotional message to celebrate her mother's birthday.
Happy 64th birthday to an amazing, strong beautiful woman of God who has over come and accomplished so much.
Mummy your journey has been filled with blessings from God, and I feel incredibly lucky to have you as my mother.
I love you with all my heart, and may God continue to shower you with His blessings, uplift you, and bring even more joy and success into your life.
You are truly a remarkable and phenomenal woman , and I hope this year brings you all the happiness and fulfillment you deserve. Happy 64th birthday, my sweet mother!
Check out the photos below:
Army Newman slays in a white dress
Gospel musician Army Newman looked heavy in a white long-sleeve floor-sweeping dress and matching hatinator.
She looked charming in heavy makeup and silver earrings to complete her glamorous look for her birthday photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has commented on Army Newman's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Joe Mettle stated:
Happy birthday, mama Amy
danquahjames44 stated:
Oh my God, that’s why Hannah, too is always beautiful paaa..
Duncanic stated:
The Pride of the West
lady__chartty stated:
Glorious birthday, mummy the lord bless and honor you ❤️
7663caleb stated:
This is 64 mama
agnesowusu646 stated:
Awwwwwwwww queen you are highly favoured ❤️❤️❤️❤️
lois_hype stated:
Happy birthday Ma ❤️
laar_monipaak stated:
Happy Joyous birthday blessings ma!
shes.a.miracle_ stated:
Happy Birthday, Evergreen Mama Amy
Lordlugarrd stated:
Mama is Aging Gracefully ❤️❤️❤️❤️..God Has Truly Favored You..Live Your Best Life ❤️❤️
matildaansa2 stated:
Happy birthday
Efokwasilumor stated:
Happy Bday Mama Amy... May God crown you with honor and Glory
Afia Schwarzenegger impresses Ghanaian moms as she mounts a giant billboard to mark her daughter's birthday
See 5 Jaw-Dropping Photos of Amy Newman's Daughter In Stylish Outfits While Enjoying Her Lavish Lifestyle
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hannah Newman, a Ghanaian fashion and beauty digital content who slays in beautiful dresses.
The stunning 35-year-old daughter of seasoned gospel performer Amy Newman possesses an unparalleled style sense.
Gifty Boakye, a Ghanaian beauty queen and celebrity, is frequently complimented on her elegant appearance.
