The final twenty ladies competing in the 2023 Miss Malaika pageant has been announced on social media

These drop-dead gorgeous women comprise graduates, students, entrepreneurs and working-class women

Some social media users have praised the organisers for their fair selection process in the comments section

Many graduates from various public universities are among the top twenty contestants competing in the 2023 Miss Malaika pageant.

Thirty beautiful ladies were groomed on a beauty queen's basic ethics and morals before the top finalists were selected after a final round of interviews and selection.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the top finalist and their biography.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Lotty slays in a yellow dress

Charlotte Mawusi Gokah is a 25-year-old commercial model and student fashion designer.

In an Instagram post by Miss Malaika, Lotty revealed that

I feel privileged to be part of this life-changing experience. With great joy, I’m looking forward to personal growth and using this opportunity to impact society positively.

2023 Miss Malaika Lady rocks a halterneck dress

Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko is a 21-year-old style influencer. She is a Law graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Speaking at the auditions, Lady disclosed that;

I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey, eager to enhance myself, and committed to positively impacting society.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Kimberly looks splendid in a three-piece outfit

Kimberly Akornortey is a 22-year-old student at the University of Ghana studying Bsc.Administration Accounting.

The beautiful and talented student hopes her platform will impact lives after winning the crown.

I am thrilled to be a part of this year’s Miss Malaika. This is a dream come true, and I feel grateful to have made it this far. I look forward to having an impactful, life-changing experience, and I urge you all to support me as I go through this journey, I promise to give you nothing but my best.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Esme looks elegant in a long-sleeve dress

Esmeralda-Elsie Gyamera-Tawiah is a 23-year-old graduate of the University of Ghana who studied Geography and political science.

Esme vows to embark on philanthropic projects that will benefit many people.

I feel ecstatic and honoured to be part of this journey, inculcating tenets that enable me to embrace my individuality, be the best version of myself, and look forward to being a voice that speaks for many and contributes massively to the well-being of individuals in society.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Naa Markai looks fabulous in a yellow dress

Edith Naa Markai Commodore is a 21-year-old student at the University of Ghana studying Psychology and Information studies.

The intelligent and passionate student plans to use the fame to become a voice for the voiceless.

I am delighted to be part of this experience and looking forward to improving myself and giving back to society.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Betty looks classy in a white dress

Betty Deborah Buwi is a 21-year-old student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism studying communication, a Journalism major.

The aspiring journalist and beauty queen assures her fans of her immense contribution to the people in the deprived community.

I am thrilled to be an integral part of this transformative experience, and I eagerly anticipate both personal growth as I strive for self-improvement and the chance to make a meaningful contribution to our society.

2023 Miss Malaika 2023 Beverlyn shows skin in new photos

Christiana Bervelyn Anim is a 22-year-old Accounting graduate from the University of Professional Studies.

The fashionista has promised her fans to give back to the society.

I’m excited to be a part of this journey, and I can’t wait to experience the personal growth this journey has to offer and to contribute positively to society.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Bridgetta flaunts curves in a bodycon dress

Bridgetta Glover is a 24-year-old graduate of Koforidua Technical University who studied Business Marketing and is currently studying Deutsche at Goethe Institut.

Melanin Beauty plans to use the Miss Malaika platform to help people through various Non-governmental organisations.

I’ve always made myself a vessel to reach out to the needy and less privileged through reputable brands and organizations, and I’m blessed to be a part of the Malaika agenda, which gives me the platform to learn and enjoy every moment and embrace the new chapter I’m being equipped into.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Fortune rocks a one-hand dress

Fortune Akua Agyeman is a 22-year-old Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate.

The fashion design student wants to mentor young girls to be industrious women.

I am delighted to be part of this experience. I aspire to bloom to inspire, motivate and lift others to the realization that they are strong, independent, capable young ladies who can accomplish anything positive they set their minds on.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant AJ looks spectacular in a white tulle dress

Lillian Agyeman Sarfo is a 23-year-old Accounting and finance graduate from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The accounting student popularly called AJ is looking forward to using her reign to impact lives if she wins the crown.

I am thrilled to be part of this incredible experience and eagerly look forward to growing, evolving, and giving back to society.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Nyaniba looks heavenly in a white ensemble

Precious Nyaniba Elliam is a 24-year-old style influencer. She is a young budding realtor into high-end properties juggling as a professional TV commercial model and an advocate for girl child education.

The proud volunteer teacher for Sunday school wants to use the crown and the power that comes with it to empower young women.

As part of my vision to blossom and make a difference in the lives of others. I am glad to have taken the bold step to be part of this experience. A step that will unravel the future of empowering young women. I take up the opportunity to gradually unveil my potential as an altruistic and capable young woman.’’

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Reina looks classy in a floral dress

Comfort Reina Amoah is a 23-year-old entrepreneur who sells jewellery and female clothes. The passionate businesswoman is ready to learn and impact Ghanaians positively.

I’m ecstatic to be a part of this journey, and I can’t wait to see how the pageant grooms me and pushes me to inspire and influence others positively.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Ellen dazzles in a short sleeve dress

Ellen Addai is a 21-year-old University Of Professional Studies Accra student pursuing Public Relations Management.

The beauty goddess has revealed that she wants to enjoy the experience and learn to become an extraordinary woman.

I strongly believe this is the set time to freely express, learn, and discover the ideal woman I am through Malaika.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Naa Adjorkor flaunts her thighs in a white dress

Naa Adjorkor Koney is a 19-year-old student at the University of Ghana studying Bachelor of Laws.

The Law student is optimistic about taking home the ultimate prize and the crown.

I am grateful for the love and support that has brought me this far. I am in it to win it all-grow, learn, bloom- and to be that agent of positive change as the voice of the voiceless for all.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Freda looks elegant in a two-piece outfit

Freda Mawutor Denteh is a 24-year-old graduate of the University of Ghana. Freda studied Geography and Resource Development with Classics and disclosed her strategies after winning the crown.

I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey, eager to enhance myself, and committed to positively impacting society.

2023 Miss Malaika Amy-Danielle shows cleavage in new photos

Amy-Danielle Aboa is a 19-year-old high school graduate working with a cosmetic company. The determined young Lady with an inspiring story wants to learn and bloom under the mentorship of the Miss Malaika organisers.

I am super excited to have made it this far in the competition, and I know this is only the beginning. I am ready for the journey and experience; it is my season to bloom.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Pristine looks incredible in a white maxi dress

Pristine Adzo Agbozo is a 23-year-old physiotherapy assistant at the Tema General Hospital.

The health professional is grateful to the organisers for selecting to be among the top twenty finalists.

With a grateful heart and an open mind, I’m excited to embark on this new adventure. I’m committed to using this platform to better myself and give back to the community. Thank you for being a part of this special moment.

2023 Miss Malaika contestant Enyam rocks a white thigh-high dress

Enyam Dzandu is a 21-year-old graduate of the University of Ghana with a degree in BSc.Administration with Accounting major.

I’m ecstatic to be a part of Miss Malaika’s bloom season. I look forward to new experiences, self-improvement, and ultimately having a positive social influence and impact.

Source: YEN.com.gh