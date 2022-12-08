Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's Family: 5 Best Fashion Moments Of UTV's Fadda Dickson In 2022
- The managing Director of Despite Media Group Fadda Dickson Narh is one of the male celebrities who set new fashion trends in 2022
- The father of two stepped up his fashion sense by incorporating new designer hats and jewellery in his everyday look
- At the 2nd annual Ghana Entertainment Awards Celebration held in America, Fadda Dickson Narh was admitted into the 2018 Hall of Fame
The managing Director of Despite Media Company Fadda Dickson Narh is a great leader with an exceptional fashion sense.
Although he is always behind the scene making sure things are in order, Fadda Dickson has always been on our style radar. He has made a few appearances at star-studded events this year in fashionable clothes.
However, thanks to the power of social media, the creative genius updates his fans with new details about pivotal moments in his life always looking dapper and trendy.
The media marketing strategist is one of the greatest industry players shaping the Ghanaian media space as he recruits and mentors new talents.
YEN.com.gh shares five times Fadda Dickson Narh stood out among male celebrities with his looks.
1. Fadda Dickson rocks pleated ensemble
The fashion influencer wore a matching two-piece outfit left unbuttoned as he flaunted his expensive jewellery and pendant.
He styled his looks with a black hat and red sandals while posing for the camera.
2. Fadda Dickson looks classy in a red and white outfit
The media personality rocked a red designer shirt and white shorts styled with red men's footwear.
Fadda Dickson is a lover of quality bespoke jewellery as seen in all his photos.
3. Fadda Dickson looks dapper in a blue suit
There are few Ghanaian men in the entertainment industry who wear custom-made clothes on a daily basis and always surprise us with their looks.
Fadda Dickson looked classy in a tailored made suit style with a deep blue shirt. The rich celebrity wore designer black shoes to complete his looks.
4. Fadda Dickson causes a stir with his outfit
Media marketing strategist Fadda Dickson gave us one of his best fashion moments in this look. He wore a white sleeveless top and matching trousers.
He wore different unique jewellery while showing off his signature hairstyle.
5. Fadda Dickson redefines men's fashion
The managing director of Despite media group Fadda Dickson Narh has modelled for some top fashion brands. The married man with two handsome sons wore a white designer top and matching shorts.
