Ghanaian bride Abi looked exquisite in her stunning corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding

The fair-skinned bride and hard-working boss wore a classy hairstyle for her bridal look

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Abi's wedding glam

Ghanaian bride who lives in Canada Abi is one of the most gorgeous women with a high fashion sense.

The real Estate investor and agency did not compromise on her wedding ensembles. She consulted the best female fashion designer to create breathtaking outfits for her lavish wedding.

Ghanaian bride Abi and her husband look perfect together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku.

The fair-skinned bride looked stunning in a black strapless dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Abi looked radiant in long, straight hair and flawless makeup, while the handsome groom wore a stylish suit.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian bride Abi looks enchanting in a criss-cross cutout kente gown

Ghanaian bride Abi looked fabulous in a full beaded stylish kente gown and an elegant hairstyle.

The boss lady wore flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bridesmaids rock magnificent kente gowns

The pretty bridesmaids looked exquisite in matching kente gowns and hairstyles to support their friend on her big day.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's wedding outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

thebarbaraotabil stated:

Literally sooo beautiful Akosuaaa @abiadu_

_karenoa stated:

Our beautiful bride

trystenneburey stated:

Beautiful!

__nitaanitaa stated:

I just love it all !

_jaziie stated:

Everything was on point !! So beautiful

Queenkelvs stated:

Beautifulllll bridesmaids & beautiful bride

uniqcouture stated:

Happy marriage life❤️❤️❤️

sarah_agperazim stated:

BeaAUUTiiFULLL❤️

zahra_abena stated:

Beautiful

justdavika stated:

You look stunning! Congratulations on a beautiful wedding

_mstach stated:

Beautiful!

Jessicabentu stated:

mesmerizing

jessyboa_ stated:

Congratss beautiful!

yaalarbi_ stated:

Stunninggggg ✨

Janetb.x stated:

So beautiful congrats

mmemajestynoir stated:

Beautiful

iamjmello stated:

Yes! Love it brother! Congrats!

highoffdita stated:

Congratulations

