Global site navigation

Ghanaian Bride Sets A New Record With Her Stylish Cutout Kente Gown For Her Lavish Wedding
Style

Ghanaian Bride Sets A New Record With Her Stylish Cutout Kente Gown For Her Lavish Wedding

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Ghanaian bride Abi looked exquisite in her stunning corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding
  • The fair-skinned bride and hard-working boss wore a classy hairstyle for her bridal look
  • Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Abi's wedding glam

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian bride who lives in Canada Abi is one of the most gorgeous women with a high fashion sense.

The real Estate investor and agency did not compromise on her wedding ensembles. She consulted the best female fashion designer to create breathtaking outfits for her lavish wedding.

Ghanaian bride Abi and her husband
Ghanaian bride Abi and her husband look perfect together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku.
Source: Instagram

The fair-skinned bride looked stunning in a black strapless dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian bride Abi looked radiant in long, straight hair and flawless makeup, while the handsome groom wore a stylish suit.

Read also

Nana Ama McBrown looks fabulous like a 16-year-old in a glittering black dress and Barbie-inspired hairstyle

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian bride Abi looks enchanting in a criss-cross cutout kente gown

Ghanaian bride Abi looked fabulous in a full beaded stylish kente gown and an elegant hairstyle.

The boss lady wore flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian bridesmaids rock magnificent kente gowns

The pretty bridesmaids looked exquisite in matching kente gowns and hairstyles to support their friend on her big day.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's wedding outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

thebarbaraotabil stated:

Literally sooo beautiful Akosuaaa @abiadu_

_karenoa stated:

Our beautiful bride

trystenneburey stated:

Beautiful!

__nitaanitaa stated:

I just love it all !

_jaziie stated:

Everything was on point !! So beautiful

Queenkelvs stated:

Beautifulllll bridesmaids & beautiful bride

Read also

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-in-law slays in a beautiful dress and expensive long hair: "She is a stunner"

uniqcouture stated:

Happy marriage life❤️❤️❤️

sarah_agperazim stated:

BeaAUUTiiFULLL❤️

zahra_abena stated:

Beautiful

justdavika stated:

You look stunning! Congratulations on a beautiful wedding

_mstach stated:

Beautiful!

Jessicabentu stated:

mesmerizing

jessyboa_ stated:

Congratss beautiful!

yaalarbi_ stated:

Stunninggggg ✨

Janetb.x stated:

So beautiful congrats

mmemajestynoir stated:

Beautiful

iamjmello stated:

Yes! Love it brother! Congrats!

highoffdita stated:

Congratulations

Ghanaian Bride With Melanin Skin Rocks Sleeveless Kente Gown, Marries White Man With Hilarious Dance Moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Lady Serwaa Bacino's exquisite corseted kente dresses.

Throughout the wedding ceremony, the gorgeous groom and the voluptuous Ghanaian bride couldn't stop gazing at one another.

Some social media users have commented on the groom's flawless dancing moves at the traditional ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel