2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa, is celebrating her birthday in grand style

The talented beauty queen wore a stylish lace ensemble for her trending birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian media personalities Araba Koomson and KOD have commented on Emefa's stunning birthday pictures

2012 Ghana Most Beautiful winner Emefa Akosua Adeti is among the affable and hardworking female celebrities celebrating their birthdays in June 2024.

The famous beauty queen looked stunning in a floor-length lace dress for her birthday photoshoot on June 25, 2024.

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Akosua Adeti slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @emefamamaga.

Source: Instagram

Emefa GMB wore an expensive frontal lace long straight hairstyle that reached her waistline as she smiled for the camera.

The eloquent media personality looked charming in flawless makeup, with well-defined eyebrows and glossy lips that enhanced her natural beauty.

Check out the photos below:

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa looks regal in a short white dress

Ghanaian style influencer Emefa looked effortlessly chic in a white faux fur sleeves dress for her short dance video.

The host of Youth Connect showed off her smooth legs while modelling in white embellished high heels.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on 2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

regal_esi stated:

Happy birthday to you senior , may the stars align in your favour

Cookieteegh stated:

Look at you Daavi. Soooo elegant. Happy birthday baby girl ❤️

afuaasantewaasingathon stated:

Happy birthday Queen ❤️

Portiawekia stated:

Happy birthday queen ❤️❤️

mandyz_place stated:

Gorgeous Happy birthday love

lyran_collections stated:

Happy birthday my queen you’re blessed and highly favored

Roselynfelli stated:

Happy birthday darling ❤❤❤

Veenaofficial stated:

Happy birthday my Queen ❤️

efya_nsroma stated:

Happy blessed birthday to u menua , more blessings nd longlife . Love u

Arabakoomson stated:

Happy birthday sweeties. Remain blessed

simply_kod stated:

Happy birthday

afi_lola stated:

Norvi!! Happy birthday to you ❤️❤️❤️. God bless you exceedingly. love you always hun.

Enamtugbefia stated:

Happy birthday my dear, God’s blessings and good health in abundance. Age gracefully #tAD⚓️

Niiiabbey stated:

Happy birthday hun. More life ❤️

Shikcollection stated:

Happy birthday, darling❤️, you are blessed and highly favored enjoy the full benefit of God's blessings ❤️.

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Emefa Looks Classy In Corseted African Print Top And Tight Pants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emefa, the 2012 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, who always slays in beautiful African print dresses.

The media personality looked terrific as she stepped out wearing chic slacks and a gorgeous African print outfit.

Social media users and beauty queens have commented about Emefa Adeti's gorgeous ensemble.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh