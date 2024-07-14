2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Naa Dedei Botchwey, has taken over the internet with her birthday photos

The philanthropist looked simple yet classy in custom-made white outfits for her beautiful birthday shoot

Some social media users have commented on Naa Dedei's birthday outfit and makeup

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Naa Dedei Botchwey, popularly called Nana Dedei, is a year older today, July 14, 2024.

The beauty queen wore two stunning white dresses for her beautiful birthday photoshoot, which is trending on Instagram.

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Naa Dedei Botchwey, slays in elegant outfits. Photo credit:@nanadedei_botchwey.

The marketing executive looked charming in a simple, centre-parted black straight ponytail hairstyle and mild makeup as she smiled beautifully for the camera.

Naa Dedei shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

Welcome, 33. You are good. You are blessed. You are salt and light to the world. Your hands and your feet are blessed.

Goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your life. You are an example of excellence and grace.

You are crowned with favor and honor. You will walk in power and miracles! Everything you do with your hands shall be blessed and multiplied.

Your beauty and grace will always shine through. Now and forever in Jesus name, amen!

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Nana Dedei, looks gorgeous in a green dress

Ghanaian beauty queen Nana Dedei showed off her bare face without makeup as she attended Queen Esi's birthday party.

Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa Adeti, has commented on Naa Dedei's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Emefamamaga stated:

Happy Birthday Naa darling ❤️

iamabena1 stated:

Happy birthday my dear

regal_esi stated:

My queen is such a lady . Happy birthday Queen Naa

abenadapaah_ stated:

Fine wine , my babe ❤️, my super woman , grow in grace , who na your mate , who mother their mother , I love you , my Queen be blessed wate

_engraxiia_ stated:

Happy lovely and blessed age, Queen ✨

Hariya.achone_ stated:

Happy birthday, my favourite ❤❤

Frozzensecondstudios stated:

Happy

seesa360 stated:

Stay blessed, Queen

Cutiesintimates stated:

Pretty

gift_yin stated:

Birthday Blessings Queen More Grace

twumwaa_gmb stated:

Blessed birthday, my queen❤

Queenachiaa stated:

Happy Birthday, Queen❤️

dr.kwesi_clarence stated:

Happy blessed birthday

queenselorm_gmb23 stated:

Happy Birthday, my queen❤️❤️❤️

2020 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Naa Dedei: "I Contested In GMB Because I Was Fired From My Job"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2020 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, Naa Dedei Botchwey's charitable projects.

The beauty queen gave YEN.com.gh an exclusive interview in which she disclosed the primary motivations behind her decision to enter Ghana's Most Beautiful contest.

The writer of Naa Dedei Botchwey's book discussed some of the endeavours she could take on while in power.

