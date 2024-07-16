Ghana's Most Beautiful organisers have posted photos of the gorgeous women representing the Volta Region

The outstanding and talented ladies looked classy in white outfits and stylish African print skirts

Some social media users have commented on the trending photos posted on TV3's Instagram page

The prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful organisers have shared photos of thirty-two delegates so the public can choose their favourite contestants to represent their region.

As the reigning queen hails from the Volta Region, it has become a hot seat as some Voltarians are fighting to maintain the crown this year.

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful delegates, Makafui and Etornam, rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Two beautiful women, Makafui and Etornam, have become the talk of the town after their photos were shared on Instagram.

Meet Etornam, who hopes to represent the Volta Region

Ghanaian rising actress Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly called Etornam, looked stunning in a white short-sleeved cutout top and peplum skirt for her official photoshoot.

She looked charming in her short hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes. Etornam accessorised her look with rectangular-shaped earrings.

Check out the photo below:

Fans react to Etornam's official photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

oobedhopes_ stated:

SOGAKOPE AND ADIDDOME GATHER HERE >>>>❤️

josh_gidi stated:

Go for Gold Girl

mamhe_yhaa stated:

Ewes and beauty is like 5&6❤️

her_excellency_blackberry stated:

The crown has to remain in volta ooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️no eviction ❤️

ak_adiepena stated:

Go girl,we are behind you ..Etornam for volta region

the_queengh stated:

Final straight

dozy_the_love_doctor__ stated:

#Etornamforvolta

helenjensen_ stated:

Etornam all de way

maabynabaakop3 stated:

She was the face of my School some years ago

Meet Makafui, the melanin beauty who wants to represent the Volta Region

Ghanaian lady Makafui has won hearts over the internet with her stunning official photoshoot for Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

Makafui looked magnificent in a white tank top and pleated skirt to complete her look.

Check out the photo below:

Fans react to Makafui's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

eyram_kentegh stated:

"Clear road for the REAL QUEEN❤️. #Makafui4VoltaRegion #GMB2024"

Kofikorsahgh stated:

"See My Gal ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

efya_bless_ stated:

"Volta region is the true definition of beauty "

mrs_elorm_gyekye stated:

"Please, let's vote for her"

Ichbinmajid stated:

"You have been chosen already to represent the Volta region this year "

wanted_fiifi stated:

"Girl ne ho twa "

the_queengh stated:

"Final straight "

eyi__ram stated:

"Great ❤️"

isabella_fafa stated:

"Lets goooooooooooo"

nuella_cheekie stated:

"The blood is green "

Source: YEN.com.gh