Ghanaian female politician Irene Gyamfi has made to the list of fashionable female personalities to follow in January 2025

NDC's communication officer, Sammy Gyamfi's gorgeous wife, never ceases to amaze Ghanaians with her perfect makeup looks

Some social media users have commented on Sammy Gyamfi's wife's trending videos on Instagram

Ghanaian style influencer Irene Amankwah Karikari, now called Irene Gyamfi, continues to inspire many young politicians with her high fashion sense.

The beautiful wife of the current National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has become a go-to personality for modest style inspiration.

Sammy Gyamfi's wife looks classy in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @polkadot_bl.

The former National Democratic Congress deputy women's organiser in Sunyani has been rocking elegant outfits made by Ghanaian fashion designers.

YEN.com.gh has compiled Irene Gyamfi's three best looks from which every corporate woman can take style inspiration.

Sammy Gyamfi's wife rocks a kente gown

Ghanaian female politician Irene Gyamfi looked resplendent in an off-shoulder kente gown to the 2025 presidential inauguration

Sammy Gyamfi wore an all-black frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to the star-studded event.

She accessorised her look with gold earrings, a designer bracelet and a silver wristwatch to complete her look.

Irene Gyamfi slays in a pink dress

Sammy Gyamfi's wife looked flawless like a supermodel in a center-parted hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup for her viral video shoot.

Irene Gyamfi wore a turtleneck polkadot dress that made her glow as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Irene Gyamfi rocks a Christie Brown brown

Ghanaian style influencer Irene Gyamfi is the latest female celebrity to model in a signature dress by award-wining Ghanaian fashion brand Christie Brown.

Sammy Gyamfi's wife looked terrific in a stylish and perfectly fit ensemble and a side-parted curly ponytail hairstyle.

Irene Gyamfi modelled in designer mules that matched with the colour with her outfit for the viral video shoot.

Sammy Gyamfi's pretty wife rocks stylish dresses

Some social media users have commented on Irene Gyamfi's gorgeous ensembles and makeup look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ezeanyamargaret7653 stated:

Gorgeous ❤️🔥😍🇺🇸🇬🇭

paintedperfectgh stated:

Beautiful Renee with the sauce!!❤️❤️

obaapapabi_nanakorama stated:

"Wow 😍😍😍beautiful 😍😍I love your dress."

18_70_makeover stated:

"Too clean😍."

shalomblac stated:

"So stunning 😍."

lush_fabricsbackup_ stated:

"Gorgeous 😍😍😍."

blackquebeauty stated:

"I want this dress sooo bad."

mzchartee stated:

"How much will this cost me if I need de same."

aking_maker3 stated:

"You look lovely!🌺."

Sammy Gyamfi holds his wife in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about NDC Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and his spouse who showed public display of affection for each other during President John Mahama's banquet.

This came after Sammy Gyamfi was criticised from for ignoring his wife during the 2025 presidential inauguration on January 7.

Sammy Gyamfi clutched his wife's arm during the occasion. He impressed the netizens who saw the video, however their some social media users shared mixed reactions.

