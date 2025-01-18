Dr Osei Kwame Despite's pretty daughter-in-law Tracy Osei has inspired celebrity moms with her new look

Tracy Osei looked effortlessly chic in a gorgeous dress and expensive frontal lace hairstyle for her dinner date

Some social media users have complimented the wife of Kennedy Osei for her high fashion sense

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's pretty daughter-in-law Tracy Osei doesn't repeat her outfit and always stands out with her gorgeous outfit.

General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei's hardworking wife Tracy Osei looked classy in a floral print dress for her dinner date.

Kennedy Osei's gorgeous wife slays in a green dress. Photo credit: @aprilsveriown.

The talented fashion designer and chief executive officer of Kency By Ova wore a halter-neck long dress that showed off her fine legs.

Tracy Osei wore a coloured side-parted lustrous frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended perfectly with her glowing skin.

The fashionista styled her look with a white designer bag while modelling in designer sandals for her photoshoot.

Tracy Osei shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"New year, new me. That seems to be the mantra at the dawn of each year.

Sometimes, the “new us” from previous years is good enough to stay and grow a little more. Perhaps our previous unfulfilled resolutions were thrown to the curb. We constantly fight to set “new goals,” even when the old ones linger.

This year, I would like to challenge you to revisit your list. Work on what you couldn’t achieve and on being a Better YOU. Let’s not make a long scroll simply because it’s a new year.

Unlearn things that don’t serve you, but learn and embrace each day with a new spectacle filled with gratitude. Cheers to growth and wins🥂. Happy 2025 🫶🍾."

Tracy Osei flaunts her legs on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-in-law's gorgeous photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

yhaarkenzie3 stated:

"Your captions are also deep ❤️."

_stephanieosei stated:

"Hi pretty!😍🥵♥️🫶🏾."

__sophie_sticated stated:

"Stunning 😍😍😍."

themerxedes stated:

"So pretty!💝."

damil_ola370 stated:

"My gorgeous madam 🙌❤️."

mayakors_kente stated:

"Very insightful! Happy New Year, beautiful! @aprilsveriown."

gifty_vientty stated:

"Caption 👏👏😍."

_iamadepa_ stated:

"Gorgeous 😍."

miss_winful stated:

"Beautifully blessed❤️."

enany_inspires stated:

"Such a BEAUTYYY❤️❤️❤️."

adani.pomaa.art stated:

"What a face😍!!."

mavisadjei1994 stated:

"Where can I get this dress?."

Bridgette.gyan.75 stated:

"You look stunning 😍."

danielackwerh stated:

"Gorge."

mavisfrimpong2 stated:

"Hello, beautiful. Did you carry your twins in your Tommy? I am asking for a friend 😍."

ayeyi_kuks stated:

"You’re so beautiful 😍❤️."

Kennedy Osei rocks kente to a wedding

Ghanaian style influencer Kennedy Osei looked dashing in an expensive kente ensemble as he attended a star-studded wedding.

Tracy Osei rock a stylish glittering dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian lawyer, Kennedy Osei's stunning wife who made waves on the internet thanks to her flawless birthday photoshoot.

The style influencer and celebrity mom Tracy Osei dressed simple yet elegantly in breathtaking ensembles for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei's elegant hairstyle and makeup on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh