Ghanaian actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah has organised a surprise birthday for his celebrity wife on her 34th birthday.

Tracey Boakye looked genuinely amazed in the viral video as her husband welcomed her to the well-organised private dinner.

Tracey Boakye's husband plans a surprise birthday dinner for her. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye.

Source: Instagram

The movie producer wore a gorgeous red outfit and a matching red pencil skirt designed with shiny tassels that sparkled as she strutted.

Tracey Boakye looked elegant in lustrous hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look while modelling in designer high heels.

Ghanaian actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked dapper in a black designer tee shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers to complete his look.

Tracey Boakye's husband plans a surprise dinner

Some social media users have commented on the viral video as Tracey Boakye's husband plans a surprise birthday dinner for her.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

official_sleek_and_cheap stated:

"The pressure is getting worse. Congratulations hun 😍".

celebrity_police_ stated:

"Akonta u do all 🙌🙌but pls put my soft drink 🍸 in the fridge for me😂😂😂."

best.of.gh stated:

"Blessed birthday mummy. You deserve this and more. ❤️❤️ May the Lord bless and keep you"

ladyharriet_ stated:

"Love in the air 🔥❤️."

salmamumin stated:

"Awww you look really happy, happy birthday dear 🎊🥂🎂."

beatriceoffeibeawhyte stated:

"I love how she is happy 😍."

beatriceoffeibeawhyte stated:

"Wow this is beautiful God bless you sir 🙌❤️."

hezzie_mamaa stated:

"So sweet well done."

roseys_kente_mall stated:

"Aww May this joy never be lost in your lives ❤️❤️..Amen."

get_thick_in2weeks stated:

"Cheeeerrrrssss❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥."

happy_yhaar stated:

"I love the close circle ⭕️ you both have created ❤️so beautiful to watch 😍happy birthday Mrs."

tracy_genz stated:

"Ago love soon wai❤️💗🎉🎉🎉."

trishawhyte91 stated:

"Sending jealousy all the way from sokoto 😍😍."

Watch the video below:

Tracey Boakye rocks a stylish yellow outfit

As she stepped out, Kumawood movie star, Tracey Boakye looked effortlessly chic in two-piece yellow outfit.

She wore a yellow crop and matching short pleated skirt styled with expensive jewellery set and an anklet.

Tracey Boakye wore a Barbie inspired hairstyle and mild makeup with bold eyeshadow colours and long eyelashes. She completed her look with a stylish designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Tracey Boakye slays in a black outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye who wore two custom-made dresses for her birthday photoshoot.

The celebrity mother-of-three opted for a simple collared dress and a beautiful flamboyant fascinator to complete her look.

Tracey Boakye changed into a classy two-piece all-black ensemble that flaunted her smooth legs for the viral shoot.

The style influencer wore flawless skin tone makeup look and expensive frontal lace hairstyle to enhance her look.

Source: YEN.com.gh