Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has released another wardrobe staple before the 2025 Valentine's Day celebration

Medikal's ex-wife looked younger than her age as she flaunted her fine legs in a stylish outfit

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's gorgeous hairstyle and skin tone makeup look

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has become a gamechanger in the fashion industry after her divorce.

The single mother has shifted all her attention to becoming one of the best style icons in Ghana as she continuously rocks dresses that flatter her body.

Fella Makafui has introduced another style inspiration for her followers who want to steal attention at every event with their stylish outfits.

Fella Makafui looks gorgeous in a corset dress. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Medikal's ex-wife looked elegant in a short-sleeved floral dress for her recent photoshoot.

Fella Makafui strutted in yellow René Caovilla Cleo sandals that matched with her crystal embellished bag for her date night.

She wore a coloured frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup with glossy lips while posing flirtatiously for the cameras.

To complete her classy look, Fella Makafui accessorised with an expensive wristwatch and earrings.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui trends with her corset dress

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's stylish short dress and hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

sharonweseh stated:

"So beautiful 😍."

thereal_afima_gh stated:

"Caramel 😍."

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

"Hot 🥵 hotter 🥵 Hottest 😍❤️."

esianderson stated:

"Woy3 10! Unapologetically my friend😍."

mharlhee_ stated:

"Beautiful Fella😍❤️."

millyblinksmilly stated:

"Last slide hit differently 😂😂😂😂."

exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:

"I always want to see the last slide of your post😂😂😂😂😂you too fine😍😍😍."

carolyn__karl stated:

"I love me some coffee ☕️ 🤭❤️."

nanaba_.major1 stated:

"SISTER AKOS❤️❤️❤️!!!."

xmatterashitey stated:

"Most Beautiful👑🌟😍."

iamjust_noela stated:

"Amenovi is Soo pretty 😍."

june_ekuah stated:

"Biggest Fella ❤️😩."

akuabills14 stated:

"Biggest Fella 😍."

joselyn_mensah125 stated:

"God Fella is too beautiful 🥹❤️from head to toe chai."

mhaame_yaa7 stated:

"Wooooooshh this is hotttttt🔥😍."

inusahabdulairogisskabore stated:

"Sweet 16s 😍."

Fella Makafui rocks a maxi dress

As she stepped out, Fella Makafui dressed down decently in an orange maxi dress designed with embroidery.

She flaunted her bare face without makeup while rocking a blunt-cut bob hairstyle to enhance her natural beauty.

Fella Makafui looked classy in double GG sunglasses and a cute black bag while rocking her favourite wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui rocks a beaded kente dresss

Fella Makafui made headlines with her beaded kente dress for her viral photoshoot. The fashion lover looked like a goddess in a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui slays in an orange jumpsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian movie producer Fella Makafui who wore a simple and inexpensive jumpsuit for her photoshoot.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal's ex-wife looked fabulous in the body-hugging ensemble while posing in front of her car.

Some social media users commended Fella Makafui for always inspiring them with her simple makeup looks.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh