Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has shown off his fresh new look after undergoing a hair-transparent

Prince David Osei shared photos of his new look on Instagram while urging his followers to follow in his footsteps

Some social media users have commented on Prince David Osei's new hairstyle and high fashion sense on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei is the latest male style influencer to undergo a hair transplant.

The staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) shared a lovely photo of his new look while enjoying his lavish vacation in the United States of America.

Prince David Osei shows off his new hairline. Photo credit: @princedavidosei.

Source: Instagram

Prince David Osei looked sporty in a stylish tee shirt, jacket and matching tailored-to-fit trousers for his outdoor photoshoot.

The fashionista accessorised his look with classy earrings, fashionable rings, and a necklace with a cross pendant.

Prince David Osei flaunts his new hairline

Some social media users have commented on Prince David Osei's new look as he shows off his new hairline. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

__akwaah_ stated:

"I have been waiting for this hair reveal for so long 😃. It’s so nice 🥰."

joshuadanielkozah stated:

"We need a YouTube channel from you."

khenstone stated:

"Prince has shown as the way … say no to receding hairline."

serwahprikels stated:

"Snipper 🔥🔥."

jamesgardinergh stated:

"It is possible! 😂 Looking sharp bro! 🔥."

swagofafricanews stated:

"When the hair is haring."

_sinare

"See our Snippperrrr D🔥🌹."

marthaankomah stated:

"Borga."

stephenappiahofficial stated:

"Opete be fine man rough🥂."

bensouthofficial stated:

"Borga 1."

liznelmends stated:

"I know one popular pastor in Ghana who needs this instead of using YOMO everyday."

muse_gh stated:

"New look sniper ✊🤩🤩🤩."

akhua_popkhorn stated:

"Fresh Prince with his fresh looks 😍."

k.nimoh_art stated:

"Picture perfect 😍👏."

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

"You looking good brother🔥🙌."

Check out the photos below:

Prince David Osei rocks 3 stylish outfits

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei wore three elegant outfits for his birthday photoshoot a day before the 2024 December 7 General elections in Ghana.

Prince David Osei looked dashing in a white long-sleeve kaftan and stylish sunglasses that he styled with a yellow Mobutu hat.

In another photo, he looked dapper in a leopard print shirt and black trousers and lastly turned heads in a blue two-piece ensemble.

Check out the photos below:

Prince David Osei meets Dr Bawumia Mahamudu

Prince David Osei met with the former Vice President of Ghana Dr Bawumia Mahamudu for a meeting.

The fashion lover don a two-piece ensemble and black Mobutu hat and the 2024 NPP presidential candidate looked dapper in a stylish suit.

Check out the photos below:

Actor Harold Amenyah goes for hair transplant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah who travelled to Turkey for his hair transparent process that took over six months to heal.

The happily married gave a vivid explanation of his decision to have a hair transplant in spite of the potential risks.

Some social media users have shared mixed reaction after viewing photos of Harold Amenyah's fresh appearance and stylish attire on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh