Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown brought her best fashion foot forward as a guest on the Onua Showtime program

The television presenter looked both classy and stylish in her two-piece ensemble and expensive frontal lace hairstyle

Social media users have commented on the trending video as Nana Ama McBrown talked about her new business effort

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown has dropped some gorgeous photos on Instagram.

The chief executive officer of McBrown's Sunflower Oil wore an elegant ankle-length dress by Lauren Couture for her exclusive interview on Onua Showtime.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a stylish dress and heavy makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a long-sleeve pleated dress that was styled with a stylish and coloured beaded bustier.

The mother-of-one wore a long, straight and lustrous hairstyle while slaying in flawless makeup.

The founder of Kids Lounge by McBrown accessorised her look with turquoise blue stud earrings to elevate her look.

The style influencer wore open-toe high heels with embellishment to complete her glamorous look for the interview.

McBrown rocks a pleated dress

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's simple yet classy outfit and hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below.

laurenhautecouture stated:

"One of none! Keeping it classy and oh-so-chic! @iamamamcbrown."

esianderson stated:

"Hi beautiful ❤️."

kurlsongx stated:

"Her excellency 🙌."

ankrahruth stated:

"The president of entertainment shows in Ghana Her Excellency Nana Ama Mcbrown baako p3."

mosmithoffical stated:

"My MENTOR I wish I can see u one day ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

floralsbymarionne stated:

"Lovely dress😍😍."

mantic_kid stated:

"Her excellence , you are bushing , woow miss queen , I love you, and your dress."

nanaama_cutelyn stated:

"Queen ❤️❤️❤️."

__oh3maa__ stated:

"This beautiful 😍."

officialswinzy6 stated:

"You looks so beautiful mum❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ankrahruth stated:

"The president of the entertainment shows in Ghana Her Excellency Nana Ama Mcbrown baako p3 #BAM."

McBrown looks angelic in a white dress

Nana Ama McBrown looked regal in a white long dress to host the popular culinary show, McBrown's Kitchen.

She wore beautiful earrings and gold bracelets to accessorise her stylish look as she posed for the photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown introduces a new product

Nana Ama McBrown has joined female celebrities who have ventured into the food business.

The eloquent television host said that because of her age, brands wanted to work with new faces so she introduced her own products.

McBrown stated that she imported the products in small quantities to test the market before investing huge sums into her new business.

The style influencer called on her fans to patronise her products because of their high quality and to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a cutout outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown stating she never wore the same ensemble twice on Onua Showtime.

The 47-year-old looked elegant in a gorgeous two-piece costume and elegant frontal lace hairstyle for her latest photoshoot.

Social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown's flawless makeup and long eyelashes, as well as her fashion ethos.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh