Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah has announced Osebo as one of the best stylists he has ever worked with

Ramsey Nouah looked completely elegant in a style transformational video that Osebo posted on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video while praising Osebo in the comments section

Ghanaian businessman Richard Brown popularly called Osebo has impressed famous Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah with his unique styling skills.

The boutique owner who always trends with his designer outfits, shoes and matching designer bags is one of the most fashionable male celebrities in Ghana.

Ramsey Nouah looks dapper in designer suit. Photo credit: @osibo_the_fashionking.

In a viral video posted on Osebo's Instagram, Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah was transformed from a simple classy man to an A-lister style icon.

He entered Osebo's boutique wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans styled with a cap but left in a stylish jacket and tailored-to-fit jeans.

Ramsey Nouah disclosed in the video that style icon Osebo is a talented stylist who understands the concept of colour combination, trends and style.

Osebo styles Ramsey Nouah in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on the viral video as Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah praised Osebo after his unquestionable style transformation. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

afia_papabi1 stated:

"Wow! The aftermath is outstanding! You have no size bro. ❤️😍🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌."

benjamin.myjoye2010 stated:

"Osebo I’m a stylist, looking at how he came in and the transformation, I must say you have foresight. Well done you👏👏 ."

naa_adoma_kyerekuah stated:

"Home of quality goods,k) p3 bi t) na won nu woho da 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

borkloeabigail stated:

"Wooow uncle you are the best 💋❤️❤️👏👏."

misseshemele stated:

"Omg you made him look smart in that outfit 😍😍😍👏👏👏👏👏."

cleopatrabudu stated:

"The shoes, gosh pls tell him to take it, it's really looking nice on him."

afia_only stated:

"Eeeii, Osebo this ur shoe de33😮."

sallykuku stated:

"Your shoe is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Omg!!!."

iamdmata stated:

"I will come to Zara man soon."

augustus.brown.167 stated:

"The smile on Ramsey’s face says it all❤️❤️the shoe is."

binasgh stated:

"The fashion king👑👑😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥."

Watch the video below:

Osebo styles famous radio presenter Andy Dosty

Ghanaian media personality Andy Dosty looked dapper in a viral video. He was spotted in a long-sleeve shirt and stylish suit.

Ghanaian stylist Osebo assisted him as he rocked black leather shoes to complete his classy look.

Watch the video below:

Osebo donates to widows on Ramadan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about fashion icon Osebo who paid a visit to some Muslim widows in Kasoa to offer his support during their Ramadan fast on April 9, 2023.

Osebo gave the women food, drinks, and clothing as part of a philanthropic gesture. The kind man was seen giving the women the stuff at the back of a pickup truck in a video he posted on TikTok.

Some social media users commended Osebo for his generous donations and called on other celebrities give to the poor.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

