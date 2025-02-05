An old Ghanaian lady looked unrecognisable after an epic makeup transformation she underwent in a viral video

The calm and courteous woman was overwhelmed after watching herself in the mirror after the transformation

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the viral video of the woman on Instagram

Some Ghanaians have expressed dissatisfaction with a makeup artist who helped revert an elderly woman into a younger version of herself in a makeup transformation video.

In the video, the woman, who had blemishes and acne, looked significantly younger after the makeup artist applied a skin-tone foundation, concealer, and other products to enhance her appearance.

A Ghanaian woman looks younger after a makeup artist engineers her transformation. Photo credit: @akuaasaablogofficial.

Initially, the older woman wore a simple African print dress and had a short, unkempt, permed hairstyle.

The glam team styled her natural hair into braids before applying makeup to elevate her look. They also shaped her eyebrows to create a more defined appearance.

By the end of the transformation, the older woman was dressed in a beautiful yellow lace outfit and adorned with a gold necklace that perfectly complemented her gele headwrap.

Grandma looks younger applying makeup

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the makeup transformational video on Instagram.

Mrs_ekab stated:

"The makeup artist is more than good."

Serenaashley stated:

"She looks beautiful."

Ruthbimpong stated:

"Floored by background music 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Africancocoa stated:

"Wow🔥🔥."

Owusubarimaofficial stated:

"The woman herself said Eiiiii😂😂."

Nanaadwoadavis stated:

"Eeeeei transformation paa nie."

kama_sly_tv stated:

"No make-up artiste will go to heaven. Period 😢."

itsobaapaakosuahella stated:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂the song😂😂."

royalkofi_official stated:

"No be juju be this ??😂😂😂."

Rosemaryobubah stated:

"Wow."

obibiniilencer stated:

"This is why I don’t go to parties @ night in ACCRA ..hmm stories dey bruh."

Watch the transformation video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh