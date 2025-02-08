Netflix's Young, Famous and African cast member Fantana has gone viral with her no-makeup video

The talented musician and style influencer flaunted her radiant skin in a makeup makeover video on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Fantana's look while applauding the makeup artist in the comment section

Ghanaian musician Francine Nyanko Koffi popularly called Fantana has caused a stir after flaunting her natural face without makeup on social media.

Netflix's Young, Famous & African star Fantana looked beautiful in the before and after makeup transformational video that is trending on Instagram.

Young, Famous And African cast member Fantana looks gorgeous without makeup. Photo credit: @daniellesbeautyworld.

The pretty daughter of Ghanaian politician and member of parliament for Jomoro constituency Dorcas Affo-Toffey wore a stylish lace gown to a private event.

Some social media users have applauded the talented makeup artist for making Fantana stand out at the event with her flawless makeup look.

Fantana shows off her natural face

Ghanaian musician Fantana has become the talk of the town after showing off her bare face without makeup on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

janerose_nanji stated:

"Can someone tell her to always stop that baby hair shenanigans."

fatuma_sikwese_2 stated:

"I will never understand why people like to have big eye lashes like this 🤔🤔🤔. This one will have to pass me 🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️."

Semsdots stated:

It’s the way Diamond whispers her name for me 😄😄😄.

Datgalzittah stated:

"Her lips can’t close."

Cherylnkosi stated:

"She has good skin."

saharsuperstar7 stated:

"It’s just too much and so not needed."

umuli_jaja stated:

"Lashes bother my spirit. JESUS. Why? All this make-up, for what? 😢😢😢😢😢😢 my sista you are gorgeous with out that caked on make up!"

Callmemrsbernard stated:

"If you don’t have anything nice to say about someone’s physical features dnt say anything at all! Especially when they were born that way! Ppl commenting about her mouth closing and opening! She was born like that we were made in God’s image! Relax!."

Watch the video below:

Fantana slays in a thigh-high dress

Ghanaian style influencer Fantana looked elegant in a pink halter-neck lace gown that flaunted her fine legs.

Fantana flaunted her cleavage in a stylish corseted dress that she styled with a pink beautifully tied gele headwrap to complete her look.

The wealthy heir accessorised her look with gold stud earrings and necklace while flaunting her designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Netflix star Kefilwe Mabote burns her clothes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kefilwe Mabote who made headlines when she threw away all of her expensive clothing.

Young, Famous And African star Kefilwe Mabote rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @kefilwe_mabote.

One of South Africa's leading style influencers, Kefilwe Mabote, declared that she had discovered peace and Christ.

Kefilwe Mabote shared a video on her Instagram profile, and some social media users have left comments.

