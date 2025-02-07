A video of a 60-year-old Ghanaian woman's look on her wedding day has surfaced on social media

The woman, delighted as she tied the knot looked unrecognisable in heavy makeup in the video that has since gone viral

Netizens who saw the post were mesmerised and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the video

A 60-year-old Ghanaian woman was overwhelmed with joy as she tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

The woman also looked regal in her lovely Kente outfit and unrecognisable in her thick makeup in a video that has surfaced on social media.

Her makeup artist who was impressed with her works shared the before and after videos of the woman who looked different after her makeup transformation.

The joyous wedding celebration was captured in videos shared on TikTok, showing the woman radiating happiness in an elegant outfit, with her lovely husband by her side.

Her thick make-up gave her a youthful and vibrant look, igniting admiration and surprise among her loved ones who gathered at the occasion.

Netizens react to Ghanaian woman's video

Many social media users expressed their delight and congratulated the woman for finding love at her age, with others praising her bold fashion choices and timeless beauty. Others also commented on her heavy makeup.

@April wrote:

"Abba Father I told you that should my dad depart this earth before my mom, please give my mom a husband. Let her feel how it is to be loved. I tap into this for you Mom."

@Naa Amerley wrote:

"That's my friends mom and dad ooo the man is funny papa."

@Lady_sweetie1 wrote:

"I tap into this for my 2 Aunties....late 40s and early 50s."

@ace_decor gh wrote:

"I know her ooo ,,she is at lekma hospital."

@Ivy Larbi wrote:

"Wooooow, you did very well. she's looking gorgeous."

@NIISHA wrote:

"Please location."

@Margaret💙Efyiah💜001 wrote:

"I tap into this for my mom."

