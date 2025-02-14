Arsenal Player Thomas Partey And Janine Mackson's Daughter Models In Stylish Outfits
- Arsenal player Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson's beautiful daughter has an unmatched fashion sense
- Baby Alaia has become a young style influencer for Ghanaian mothers who want their daughters to trend with their looks
- Some social media users have commented on Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson's daughter's photos on Instagram
Arsenal player Thomas Partey's wife and beautiful daughter never cease to amaze fashionistas with their high fashion sense.
International model Janine Mackson's pretty daughter Alaia is following in her footsteps as her model as she conquers Instagram with her designer outfits.
Although her celebrity parents have yet to create an official Instagram page for her, Alaia has taken over her mom's as she constantly flaunts her to the world.
Thomas Partey's daughter rocks swimwear
1-year-old Alaia has become a supermodel as she posed graciously with her mother Janine Mackson by the poolside.
Thomas Partey's daughter looked spectacular in a spaghetti strap blue and white striped swimwear.
Janine Mackson caused a stir as she flaunted her smooth skin in a black two-piece swimwear while maintaining her signature short curly hairstyle.
In another video, Janine Mackson looked hot in a daring yellow backless outfit as she modelled elegantly during their vacation in Ibiza.
Check out the photos below:
Thomas Partey's daughter rocks stylish coat
Thomas Partey's beautiful wife and his daughter looked splendid in a stylish ensemble as they hit the streets of London.
Baby Alaia wore a stylish top and stockings while rocking her white sneakers to match her knitted hat.
Supermodel Janine Mackson wore a two-piece ensemble and a coat for the lovey-dovey photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Thomas Partey's wife slays in a lace dress
Thomas Partey's beautiful wife Janine Mackson looked angelic in a long-sleeve lace dress for her photoshoot.
The celebrity mother wore heavy makeup, short eyelashes and perfectly shaped brows with pink lipsticks.
She styled her look with a pink expensive Chanel bag that is befitting of her status of a wife of a talented Ghanaian player.
Check out the photos below:
Thomas Partey's wife flaunts her postpartum body
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Thomas Partey, an Arsenal footballer, and his beautiful wife who welcomed their first baby.
Celebrity mother Janine Mackson mesmerised her fans with her postpartum body as she posed for the first time with her baby.
Some social media users have congratulated Arsenal player Thomas Partey and his wife on Instagram.
