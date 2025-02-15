Val's Day: TikToker Quecy Official And Lover Akosua Diqson Step Out In Matching Outfits, GH Reacts
Popular Ghanaian TikTokers Quecy Official and Akosua Dickson gave Ghanaians something to talk about on Val’s Day when they stepped out in lovely matching outfits to celebrate their love.
The popular TikTok couple turned heads as they flaunted their stylish red and white outfits, in line with the Valentine season.
Recent videos show the lovers at a speacial Val's day event attended by popular Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata.
Akosua wore a lovely red gown with accesories and beautiful makeup to enhance her looks, while Quecy wore a red shirt over a pair of jeans shorts, looking handsome and leaving ladies drooling.
Watch the video below:
The lovebirds shared videos of their romantic outing on social media, capturing sweet moments of their Valentine’s Day celebration.
Their perfectly coordinated outfits and affectionate gestures melted hearts, drawing admiration from fans and followers.
Viral Ghanaian TikTok couple Isaac and Agnes step out in style with matching Valentine's Day outfits
Akosua Diqson's purported marriage
The video of Quecy Official and Akosua Dickson's recent Val's Day outing has left many netizens confused and asking questions.
This is due to recent videos of Akosua Dickson's purported marriage, which recently went viral. Many Ghanaians are now questioning what happened to the marriage and are eager to know if it was staged.
