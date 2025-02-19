Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has confessed that she has a quick temper in a viral video

Serwaa Amihere stated how she had dealt with her quick temper since she became famous in Ghana

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Serwaa Amihere's viral interview on TikTok

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has ignited a lively discussion after talking about her quick temper.

Renowned for her radiant smile and articulate presence, she has captured the hearts of many on social media.

In a captivating interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Serwaa Amihere opened up about her personality, stating that while she generally exudes happiness, she can become irritable over trivial matters.

Serwaa Amihere slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere shared her approach to conflict, explaining that she prefers to confront issues head-on, resolve them promptly, and then gracefully move on with her life, embodying resilience and positivity.

“People always see me smiling, but the truth is, I am quick-tempered. If you offend me, I won’t keep quiet—I will confront you immediately."

"But I only show my anger at home; outside, I’m always smiling. My family are the only people who see my anger”.

Serwaa Amihere talks about her anger issues

GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere has caused a stir after she publicly disclosed that she has an anger issue. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Asem nu ay3 sensitive stated:

"Anyone who has a quick temper has a beautiful soul and is kind 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Dorky@Am stated:

"Nice interview 😍❤️."

Gertrude Ampofo-Annan stated:

"Waow Thursday born. No wonder she is always smiling🥰 This is the question people ask me, that do I get angry?"

Yaaa papabili stated:

"Yaa for the win."

Ama Adepa 1❤️ stated:

"That’s us. Those we smile a lot."

Oforiwaa Aggrey stated:

"Everybody who smiles a lot is also quick-tempered too, very very true 😂😂."

Drusilla Atsu stated:

"No wonder, I can testify to that because I’m also a Thursday born. Very quick tempered."

Ali Haruna stated:

"My beautiful wife l love you so much ❤️❤️❤️."

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere rocks a puff-sleeve dress

Ghanaian style influencer Serwaa Amihere modelled in a stylish turtle-neck puff-sleeved blazer and matching pleated skirt for her photoshoot.

She wore a side-parted voluminous hairstyle and heavy makeup while accessorising her look with stud earrings.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere performs Daddy Lumba's songs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian morning show host Serwaa Amihere, who has many talents, including singing.

The serial entrepreneur performed legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba's viral songs on the Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown.

Some social media users commended the beautiful style influencer for honouring the legend and for her vocal skills.

