President John Dramani Mahama has appointed John Setor Dumelo as the deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture

The award-winning actor, influencer and politician is a member of parliament for Awayaso West Wuogun

YEN.com.gh has compiled five reasons why John Dumelo is the right candidate to assist the Minister of Food and Agriculture

John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has been appointed as the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture by President John Dramani Mahama.

This announcement came after the outstanding politician John Dumelo celebrated his 41st birthday on February 3, 2025.

As a dedicated father of two, Dumelo has been a strong advocate for youth engagement in agriculture as a means of employment.

President John Mahama appoints John Dumelo as the Deputy Minister For Food And Agriculture Appointment. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

Source: Instagram

He encourages young people to supply hotels, restaurants, food vendors and market women with their fresh produce and even export processed foods to other countries.

John Dumelo has a diverse background, transitioning from a successful acting career to ginger and poultry farming, before becoming a full-time politician.

Despite losing to New Patriotic Party's Lydia Alhassan in his first electoral attempt, he remained committed to public service and eventually won in the 2024 December elections.

YEN.com.gh has outlined five reasons why John Dumelo deserved his nomination as Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture.

John Dumelo is passionate about agriculture

John Dumelo, a creative individual with numerous awards to his name, has taken a remarkable step by risking it all to become a farmer.

His passion for agribusiness has earned him the respect of many stakeholders, who encouraged him to invest significant resources into his farm.

In a picture captured in 2022, John Dumelo was invited by the Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Ghana and the Chamber of Agribusiness, to attend an agricultural fair in Bologna, Italy.

The theme of the event focused on improving agriculture in Ghana through the use of Italian machinery and technology.

Check out the photos below:

John Dumelo is from a farming community

John Dumelo hails from Lekpe Bala, a farming community in the Volta Region where they specialise in the farming of grains.

It is no surprise that John Dumelo is a successful rice farmer who supplies Ghanaians with quality local rice in large quantities.

Check out the photos below:

John Dumelo is an agricultural educator

John Dumelo launched the "Operation Feed Ourselves" initiative in November 2022 to produce more foodstuff, especially rice ( from the Guan district and Northern part of Ghana), tomatoes, onions and maize from other parts of the country.

Another important aspect was to urge Ghanaians to add value to what they produce and consume Made-in-Ghana products.

Check out the photos below:

John Dumelo is a promotor of Agribusiness

John Dumelo has graduated from the University of Ghana Law School with a Master’s Degree in Law (Natural Resources).

To prove that he deserved a position in the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, he went back to school to learn the theoretical aspect of farming in Ghana.

Check out the photos below:

John Dumelo has an industrious wife

Honourable John Dumelo has an industrious wife Gifty Dumelo who is ever ready to get her hands dirty to support her husband in all his endeavors.

The beautiful lawyer is determined, hardworking and tenacious and always by his side.

Check out the photos below:

John Dumelo gets new ministerial appointment

Some social media users have congratulated John Dumelo after President John Dramani Mahama nominated him as the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Richard Dzehe stated:

"Congratulations sir."

Agnes Abbey stated:

"Congratulations ✌️ well deserved."

EK Azumah stated:

"#Idey4u 🥳."

Jane Ansong stated:

"Nkokc nketenkete all the way. Congratulations."

Emmanuel Boye-Quaye stated:

"Ghanaians I told you so."

Thess Tandoh stated:

"Efo melo ayekoo, ewoe wordor🎊🎊🎊."

Francis Hateka stated:

"Congratulations."

Jamatutu Abdul stated:

"Congratulations."

Lamin Adnan stated:

"He should be the minister. John Dumelo is doing the work himself. He has the knowledge and experience. I think he should be the minister ‼️ Anyway, congratulations 🎉."

John Dumelo flaunts his GH¢27,000 bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian politician and award-winning actor John Dumelo who flaunted his high-end handbag on Instagram.

The new MP arrived at Parliament wearing a stylish two-piece outfit and a pricey Burberry leather bag.

Some Ghanaians have expressed conflicting opinions after John Dumelo posted his designer bag online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh