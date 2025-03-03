Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah won the Les Stars à l’Honneur Award in Burkina Faso over the weekend

The 41-year-old stole the spotlight on the red carpet with her custom-made long-sleeve gown and hairstyle

Social media users commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant and congratulated her for winning another award

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has received another international award for her exceptional acting skills and personality.

The 41-year-old style icon looked elegant in a red long-sleeve dress to receive the prestigious award at the red-carpet event.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah wins an award in Burkina Faso. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah wore a glamorous Barbie-inspired hairstyle that made her stand out as she mounted the stage to give an inspirational speech after receiving the award.

For her glam, she looked like a beauty goddess in heavy makeup, with long eyelashes and perfectly drawn eyebrows to complete her look.

She shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:

"At the FESPACO’s Celebrities Days in Burkina Faso, I had the privilege of receiving the 'Les Stars à l’Honneur' award, an incredible recognition of our journey in African cinema.

"This award is not just for me but for every storyteller, every dreamer, and every creator pushing African cinema to greater heights. Thank you, FESPACO! Thank you, Burkina Faso!"

Jackie wins an award in Burkina Faso

Jackie Appiah looked magnificent in a stylish gown to receive an award in Burkina Faso over the weekend.

Some Ghanaians have congratulated her on this accolade. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

avadrakeblog stated:

"I’m blind, blind, BLIND by your perfect edges. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

globaladusafowah stated:

"Congratulations big J… I used you as case study to my friends yesterday in school #Gimpa … success is built on calmness & humility ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

zynnellzuh stated:

"Congratulations Jackie!!🎉🎉🎉🎉."

Buzzyphilip stated:

"From glory to glory❤️❤️❤️."

pricelessakuawonder stated:

"Congrats ooo, Woman of the moment 👏."

tastys_grill_bar stated:

"❤️❤️👏👏👏Congratulations my darling."

evergreen_hair_products stated:

"Congratulations Gorgeous 🖤."

Kalsoume stated:

"Congratulations my dear ❤️❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah rocks a stylish outfit

Jackie Appiah also looked classy in a white long-sleeve shirt and a stylish outfit during her stay in Burkina Faso.

The mother-of-one wore pointed gold high heels that matched with her stylish Chanel bag for her photoshoot.

She wore a centre-parted glamorous hairstyle that she left loose at her back and wore flawless makeup for the photos.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with earrings also from Chanel and an expensive designer watch.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah rocks a green lace dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Jackie Appiah's look for the launch of Shirley Frimpong Manso's Sparrow Station YouTube.

The style icon wore a classy lace ensemble styled with an African print bustier that made her stand out at the star-studded event.

Ghanaian actresses Joselyn Dumas, Yvonne Okoro, Lydia Forson and other A-listers graced the event at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh