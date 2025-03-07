President John Mahama's special aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari looked flawless in a kente outfit to the 68th Independence Day celebration

The outspoken female politician wore a custom-made kente gown by Christie Brown to the historic occasion

Some social media users have commented on Joyce Bawah Mogtari's stylish outfit and braid hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian lawyer Joyce Bawah Mogtari has introduced another classy look for rising politicians who want to steal attention with their looks without showing skin.

The special aide to the current president of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, rocked a custom-made outfit by Christie Brown to the 68th Ghana's Independence Day celebration.

President Mahama's Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari looks classy in a stylish kente gown. Photo credit: @joycebmogtari_esq.

Madame Joyce Bawah looked elegant in a short-sleeved kente gown with Christie Brown's signature bustier design to flaunt her curves.

She turned heads with her coloured long braids hairstyle and wore mild makeup to complement her melanin skin for the occasion.

The intelligent female politician accessorised her look with gold earrings and matching bracelets while flaunting her designer bag.

Joyce Bawah rocks a stylish kente outfit

Joyce Bawah made a bold fashion statement at the 2025 presidential inauguration with her stylish two-piece kente ensemble.

She looked simple and classy in an outfit by Christie Brown that she styled with a red clutch purse with a gold handle while modelling in red stilettos.

Joyce Bawah talks about fashion and style

Ghanaian politician Joyce Bawah shared fashion tips on how women in the corporate industry should dress to boost confidence to increase productivity.

"Communication 101: The Fashionably-Conscious Politician – A Wardrobe for the Woman on the Frontline."

"The rise of Proudly Female Leadership is here, and Ghana has reached a historic milestone with the inauguration of its first-ever female Vice President. This remarkable achievement calls for a reflection on the evolving role of women leaders in politics—and yes, their impeccable sense of style, too."

"Who could forget the spell-binding global attention captured by the fashion spectacle of the Trump inauguration, where the elegance of women leaders like the First and Second Ladies became a statement of timeless sophistication? ."

"Similarly, Ghana made its mark during the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama just weeks ago, when the President dazzled in an iconic agbada adorned with Gye Nyame emblems, celebrating Ghanaian artistry and creativity. This event showcased not only our political pride but also the high fashion standards of the Ghanaian people."

"As the presence of women in politics continues to grow, so does the fascination with their fashion choices. Today, female politicians are navigating the intersection of leadership, image and identity. Their wardrobe is not merely about clothing – it is a powerful tool for communication, representation and influence."

"A fashionably-conscious female leader is intentional about her wardrobe. She understands its impact on her public image while remaining mindful of its social, cultural and environmental implications."

"Personally, I have found that intentionality in appearance enhances one’s sense of purpose and creates opportunities for positive social interactions. The right outfit, chosen thoughtfully, conveys confidence, professionalism and alignment with one’s values."

"For the corporate powerhouse or legal practitioner, wardrobe essentials include tailored suits, sleek black dresses, and smart trousers. These staples exude a sense of authority and refinement. But for women who wish to embrace their cultural identity while remaining professional, the modern African look is an ideal choice."

"In recent years, African women leaders have boldly embraced our rich cultural heritage. The quintessential kaba (a top and or skirt), African-print skirt suits, and contemporary African-print dresses have become staples for conferences, formal events and even boardrooms. These ensembles are no longer limited to traditional contexts – they are now as chic and polished as haute couture. Wearing African prints proudly showcases not only personal style but also cultural heritage. This makes a bold statement about identity and pride."

Joyce Bawah talks about the 2024 elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mrs. Joyce Bawa Mogtari, who made serious accusations against the New Patriotic Party.

In an interview, Mrs. Mogtari said that the NPP had come up with many covert schemes to rig the election.

Some Ghanaians have responded to her accusations on social media, flooding the comment area to voice their opinions.

