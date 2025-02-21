Citi FM presenter Frema Adunyame shone brilliantly in a stunning Kente gown for her graduation ceremony

Frema Adunyame was crowned as the valedictorian of the University of Ghana's 2025 Master's graduation

The celebrity mom and marketing guru has won respect with her latest academic achievement while juggling work, family and school

Ghanaian media personality Racheal Frema Adunyame has made her family and employees proud by graduating as the valedictorian of the University of Ghana's Master's program on February 20, 2025.

The eloquent host of the "Upside Down" lifestyle show on Channel One television has set an inspiring example for rising stars in the entertainment industry, demonstrating that one can achieve anything they want.

Citi FM's Frema Adunyame rocks a stylish kente gown for her graduation. Photo credit: @fremaadunyame.

Frema Adunyame, a mother of two handsome teenagers, turned heads with her custom-made green kente gown, which elegantly showcased her neckline as she delivered an unforgettable speech.

The celebrity also impressed her fans with flawless makeup, medium-length eyelashes, and vibrant eyeshadow highlighting her beauty.

To complete her look during the memorable ceremony, she wore an expensive frontal lace hairstyle adorned with a graduation cap.

Frema Adunyame rocks a kente gown

Citi FM and Channel One TV presenter Frema Adunyame has inspired many young women after graduating as a valedictorian at the University of Ghana's Master's graduation.

Frema Adunyame graduates as valedictorian

Frema Adunyame is a seasoned media practitioner with an impressive resume. She has worked with major media companies including TV3, and Metro TV and is currently head of events at Citi FM and Channel One TV.

Frema Adunyame delivers a speech as valedictorian

Frema Adunyame, Head of Events and Partnerships at Channel One TV and Citi FM, has emerged as the valedictorian of the University of Ghana’s 2025 Master of Arts programme in Marketing Strategy.

The media personality encouraged fellow graduates to be the change they want to see in the world after earning a Master's degree from the University of Ghana.

Frema Adunyame rocks a white dress

Frema Adunyame looked angelic in a white ready-made dress to a church service. She wore mild makeup while accessorising her look with gold stud earrings.

Frema Adunyame celebrates her son

