Citi FM and Channel 1 TV's Frema Adunyame has bagged a Master's degree from the University of Ghana

Frema graduated as the topmost student of her class, the Master of Arts (MA) in Marketing Strategy

Photos of her graduation which emerged online excited many admirers, who shared their congratulatory messages

Citi FM and Channel One TV presenter Rachael Frema Adunyame has received a Master's degree from the University of Ghana (Legon).

Frema Adunyame bagged a Master of Arts (MA) in Marketing Strategy, topping her class as the valedictorian.

She was among the graduands at the fifth session of the University of Ghana's 2025 congregation on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Photos from the graduation ceremony have popped up showing the Citi FM/Channel 1 TV presenter posing with other graduates. She wore a corseted kente dress.

See Frema Adunyame's graduation photos below:

Frema Adunyame graduated as valedictorian

The renowned broadcaster's graduation was sweetened by the fact that she bagged her Master's as the topmost student.

Delivering her speech, Frema Adunyame got her colleagues cheering as she shouted "Fellow graduands, we made it!"

In her speech, she shared details of some struggles and sacrifices she went through to earn the degree.

"Of course, the road hasn't been easy. We faced many challenges...but through it all, we are still here," she said.

Watch Frema Adunyame's speech below:

Who is Frema Adunyame?

A seasoned journalist, Frema Adunyame has over 20 years of experience as a media personality, with a career cutting across radio and television.

She started her media journey in Kumasi, having stints with Radio Mercury, Invisible FM, and Fox FM, before moving to Accra to join TV3 in 2007. She has worked with ETV and Metro TV in the past.

Aside from the media, she has worked in the corporate world, mainly as a Public Relations practitioner.

She is a mother of two boys.

See the valedictorian's profile below:

Congrats pour in for Frema Adunyame

The news of Frema Adunyame's graduation as a valedictorian has sparked excitement among her admirers on social media. Many of them took to the comment section to congratulate her.

rosemmensah said:

"Congratulations our very own Frema🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

estherfiscian said:

"Brainy, Beautiful, Emotionally Intelligent @thisisfrema 👏👏."

joeoppongwiafe said:

"This is Big! Congratulations to you."

callme_abrantie said:

"Congrats 🎈🎊🎉🍾 Frema. But please come and answer your role in the Hope City project between 2013 to 2015 that caused financial loss to the state under the first term of John Mahama. We need detailed answers, if not we would file a RTI for the project. Thank you 😊."

