Ghanaian lawyer and style influencer Sandra Ankobiah has flaunted her lavish lifestyle on social media.

The women's rights advocate has flaunted her latest designer bag on Instagram as she hung out with her friends at the Polo club.

Sandra Ankobiah looked effortlessly chic in a black ensemble that complemented her skin tone as she posed for the cameras.

Sandra Ankobiah flaunts her new designer bag on her lunch date. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah.

Source: Instagram

Sandra Ankobiah was photographed in a black sleeveless top with a slanted neckline while accessorising her look with Valentino Garavani's VLogo crystal-embellished earrings valued at $405.

The fashionista wore gold fashionable earrings and matching bracelets that matched with her gold Bottega Veneta bag that cost $4,500.

Nana Aba Anamoah's close friend wore a short hairstyle and flawless makeup to enhance her facial features.

Check out the photos below:

Sandra Ankobiah slays in a white dress

Sandra Ankobiah looked angelic in a white turtleneck three-quarter sleeve top and matching pleated skirt for her photoshoot.

As she stepped out, she looked elegant in a simple corn-row hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Sandra Ankobiah chills in Monaco

Ghanaian brand influencer Sandra Ankobiah looked classy in a two-piece pleated outfit and blonde hairstyle as she spent her lavish vacation in Monaco.

Sandra Ankobiah styled her look with a designer bag and stylish sunglasses while rocking expensive sneakers.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah and other stars have commented on Sandra Ankobiah's videos on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

thenanaaba stated:

"When it comes to Monaco dier, you happily leave me behind, but you’re quick to call me to accompany you to Ada and Quashieman!! Nipa y3 cobra ampa."

liogboss stated:

"My name is Rachel Igiehon, and I would like to invite you to the ladies in oil and gas Empowerment brunch. Could I humbly ask you to call me? Thank you 💕."

Tinahjo stated:

"Madam at the TOP!!! Big Sandy of Life 😛."

Iamabhena stated:

"Traveling for a living 😍😍."

giftyeggy stated:

"Aunty Sandra, pls just take me along so I can be ur hair stylist 😍."

Malvin_blark stated:

"Rich Auntie papapaaaaaa🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ziya_sterling stated:

"I literally love you Sandra 😢u are my inspiration 👏👏❤️❤️."

iambullion stated:

"Ghana's Kim Kardashian, I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Watch the video below:

Sandra Ankobiah flaunts her designer shoes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Sandra Ankobiah, a lawyer from Ghana, keeps going viral with her designer outfits.

For her date night, the women's advocate looked amazing with her short hair and beautiful makeup.

Some social media users have commented on Sandra Ankobiah's wardrobe selection on Instagram.

