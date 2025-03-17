Former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Abena Kyei Boakye looked elegant in a stylish outfit for her birthday shoot

Ghanaian media personality Abena Kyei Boakye has taken over the internet with her birthday photos.

The United Television morning show famous for flaunting her voluptuous figure in form-fitting dresses looked magnificent in a short dress for a birthday photoshoot shot.

Former GMB Contestant Abena Kyei Boakye looks gorgeous in a stylish outfit for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @iamabena1.

Abena Kyei Boakye wore a short-sleeved tassel dress designed by talented male designer Amoasi to celebrate her birthday.

The former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

The style influencer wore heavy makeup and long eyelashes that complemented her flawless skin tone.

Abena Kyei Boakye shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"I’m +1 glory be to God. Happy birthday to an amazing person - ME! Today marks a new chapter in my life, a fresh start, and a chance to rewrite my story. I celebrate the strong, resilient, and determined individual I’ve become."

"I acknowledge my accomplishments, my growth, and my progress. I honor my scars, my lessons learned, and my wisdom gained. As I step into another year, I promise myself."

"To be kinder, gentler, and more compassionate. To chase my dreams, to take risks, and to push beyond limits. To love myself, to care for myself, and to prioritize my well-being. To surround myself with positivity, with people who uplift and support me."

"Here’s to an incredible year ahead! May it be filled with laughter, adventure, and endless possibilities. I love and celebrate myself, today and always. #purposefulwoman #Abenalion #Godsfavorite."

Check out the photos below;

Abena Kyei Boakye rocks a stylish dress

Abena Kyei Boakye looked classy in a three-quarter-sleeved dress designed with stylish buttons to add elegance to her look.

She modelled in black stitellos as she posed like a supermodel for the photoshoot. The former beauty queen looked glamorous in heavy makeup and a voluminous coiled hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Abena Kyei Boakye rocks a ruched dress

Abena Kyei Boakye looked ravishing in a long-sleeved ruched dress for her photoshoot. She looked gorgeous as always in a frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Abena Kyei Boakye rocks a black dress

Abena Kyei Boakye looked elegant in a black form-fitting dress and bob hairstyle to read the news on UTV.

She wore a pearl necklace and stylish bracelet with a key pendant to accessorise her look as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Abena Kyei Boakye rocks a black gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abena Kyei-Boakye, the newest presenter on United Television, who has captured hearts with her high fashion sense.

The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful finalist has never let anyone down with flawless outfits and makeup.

On social media, several people have made remarks about Abena Kyei-Boakye's impeccable hair and cosmetics.

