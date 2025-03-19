Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku-Agyeman popularly called Ahoufe has shared her weight loss tips on Instagram

Priscilla Opoku-Agyeman looked classy in two-piece sportswear for the before and after weight loss video

Some social media have shared mixed reactions after watching Ahoufe Patri's video on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, affectionately known as Ahoufe Patri, has taken to Instagram to share her inspiring weight loss journey and valuable tips.

As a dedicated fitness enthusiast, she passionately encouraged her followers and fans to embrace a healthier lifestyle, stating that she completed a transformative thirty-day detox to shed unwanted pounds.

Ahoufe Patri shows off her new look on Instagram. Photo credit: @priscilla_opoku_agyeman.

Source: Instagram

In a captivating before-and-after video that has since gone viral, Priscilla Opoku-Agyeman exuded confidence and style, donning a chic sports bra paired with elegantly designed tie-and-dye gym shorts.

Ahoufe Patri's impressive transformation not only showcases her commitment to fitness but also serves as a motivating reminder of the power of determination and self-care.

She shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Feeling a little vulnerable right now 😂. Finished 30-Day Raw Food Detox Cleanse with @dzatafia. I dropped a dress size 🤣 and looked and the changes in my face 🙈. Am I vegan now??? I really dunno yet 🤷‍♀️."

Ahoufe Patri shares her weight loss journey

Some social media users have commented on Ahoufe Patri's beautiful weight loss journey on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

prettyfrancaprettyfranca

"This beautiful girl, you did it❤️❤️."

priesthood

"Maximum respect for not going under the knife but rather putting in the work 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘."

elikemthegossip_official

"Great 👍 😍😍😍."

forgorfaustina

"You are beautiful 😍."

officialjoe16

"This one derrr Prisy.. you know sure the first one you chop .. wey the second one you Dey join the Ramadan."

Edemkb

"Ur posture adds to it as well. It's ur leaning forward trying to push ur back in the 1st frame. Try to stand straight more like in the 2nd frame and you're not that bad."

coco_446688

"She is still beautiful ❤️."

porch_blitz

"Wow there’s a big difference ❤️👌."

sefakorf_no9 stated:

"Loving the transformation, how do I join the challenge?."

The video before and after Priscilla Opoku Agyeman's weight loss journey below:

Ahoufe Patri slays in a beaded dress

Ghanaian brand influencer Ahoufe Patri looked elegant in a strapless beaded thigh-high beaded gown for her photoshoot.

She wore a gorgeous locs hairstyle and heavy makeup with long eyelashes and bold lipstick to complete her look.

Ahoufe Patri accessorised her look with stylish silver earrings and an expensive wristwatch to match her look.

The style influencer strutted in elegant high heels that elevated her look as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Ahoufe Patri rocks a bodycon dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 Rhythms On Da Runway.

Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri looked elegant in an exquisite hairdo and long-sleeved bodycon dress to the star-studded event.

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson of Ghana has praised Ahoufe Patri for her unique appearance at the fashion event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh