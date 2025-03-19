Former Peace FM presenter Akosua Ago Aboagye made a bold fashion statement at the launch of Sompa FM Accra on March 17, 2025

The outspoken and eloquent media personality turned heads with her stylish outfit at the star-studded event

Some social media users have commented on the viral video that popular Ghanaian bloggers posted on Instagram

Former Peace FM presenter Akosua Ago Aboagye has earned her spot among the fashionable trailblazer women in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

The new Radio Manager for Sompa FM Accra looked gorgeous in a stylish outfit at the launch of the new station in Accra.

Akosua Ago Aboagye slays in stylish dresses. Photo credit: @agoaboagye.

The host of the Kasa No Ye More program stood out at the event with her custom-made African print dress as she delivered a speech about the mission and vision of the Sompa Media Group.

Akosua Ago Aboakye highlighted that the Sompa FM Accra would entertain and uplift its listeners with thoughtful programmes presented in eighty per cent Twi and twenty per cent in the English language.

The style influencer stole the spotlight with her flawless makeup and side-parted bob hairstyle while modelling in elegant high heels.

Akosua Ago Aboagye rocks a stylish dress

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Ago Aboagye's impeccable style during the launch of Sompa FM Accra on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

"Congratulations 👏."

"God thank you I was looking for this woman and she is here😍🙌❤️."

"Looking good my radio manager ❤️."

"You’re such a force 🙌❤."

You are a huge brand and I believe Sompa radio henceforth will be fun listening to as it's always been with a touch of your expertise. ❤️❤️❤️

"Congratulations Akosua Ago Aboagye 😍."

"Congratulations mummy 🙌, you were looking beautiful 😍."

"Decent mummy congratulations ❤️."

"Congratulations dear. I love when I see women going higher."

"Congratulations 🎉🎉."

"@kabutey_my_mc 😍😍😍 longest time my friend."

The video of Akosua Ago Aboagye delivering her speech is below:

Akosua Ago Aboagye rocks a green dress

Akosua Ago Aboagye looked ravishing in a custom-made green dress designed with shiny brocade fabric.

She looked like a beauty goddess in flawless makeup, long eyelashes, and pink lipstick that made her glow as she posed for the cameras.

The media personality wore a 360-degree frontal lace hairstyle, which she tied at her back to complete her glamorous look.

Check out the photos below:

Akosua Ago Aboagye rocks a print dress

Akosua Ago Aboagye looked breathtaking in a stylish African print dress designed with black lace for her photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Akosua Ago Aboagye joins Sompa FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about renowned broadcaster Akosua Ago Aboagye who joined Sompa FM radio manager for the Accra branch.

Akosua Ago Aboagye disclosed her new appointment on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, just one week after departing Despite Media's Peace FM.

Some social media users congratulated the renowned journalist while sending well wishes on her birthday.

