2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Akua GMB has gone viral with her white blazer and denim skirt

Akua GMB has inspired her followers online to embrace the new fashion trend for casual date nights

Some social media users have commented on Akua GMB's outfit as she posed with her new puppy

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowah popularly called Akua GMB has reintroduced the Maxi-length denim skirt trend in March 2025.

The founder of the Miss Golden Stool beauty pageant looked effortlessly chic in a white long-sleeve crop blazer and a trendy denim shirt for her video shoot.

Akua GMB rocks a white top and denim skirt. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakowaa.

Akua GMB turned heads with her centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed for the cameras.

The style influencer looked flawless in heavy makeup complimented with her beautiful skin tone to enhance natural beauty.

The celebrity mother wore a beautiful hair accessory to add elegance to her look and accessorised her look with gold earrings, a bracelet and a gold wristwatch to elevate her look.

Akua GMB completed her look with designer sunglasses that matched perfectly with her expensive handbag.

The video of Akua GMB's stylish outfit is below:

Akua GMB meets Abeiku Santana

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Akua GMB looked gorgeous in a stylish corporate outfit for her meeting with award-winning Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana popularly called Abeiku Santana for a close-door meeting.

The philanthropist wore a long-sleeve shirt and black flared skirt and strutted in elegant designer shoes.

Abeiku Santana has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as the deputy chief executive officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority. He was photographed rocking a stylish African print long-sleeve shirt and black tailored-to-fit trousers for the photoshoot.

Akua GMB shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"I had the pleasure of visiting the office of the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority yesterday, where we had a meaningful and insightful conversation. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the current administration for their availability and responsiveness to those of us in the creative industries. Your warm reception and encouraging review of our work are truly appreciated. Thank you, Honorable!" @abeikusantana."

The video of Akua GMB and Abeiku Santana is below:

Akua GMB slays in a pink dress

Akua GMB looked younger than her age in a stylish pink maxi dress with billowing sleeves for her photoshoot.

She rocked a short frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and bold lipstick while fidgeting with her phone.

Check out the photos below:

Akua GMB rocks a white dress

Former beauty queen Akua GMB looked breathtaking in a white long-sleeve floor-sweeping dress for her video shoot.

The fashionista wore a centre-parted coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup that made her glow as she smiled for the cameras.

The video of Akua GMB's white dress is below:

Akua GMB suffers dress huge fails

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Akua GMB who wore a skintight dress to a star-studded programme.

The style influencer with a voluptuous figure wore a classy outfit to the 2025 Ghana Movie Awards to the red carpet event.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian beauty queen Akua GMB's elegant outfit and hairstyle on Instagram.

