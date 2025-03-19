Miracle Adoma, the ever-gorgeous wife of Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma, looked cheerful in a video assuring Ghanaians of how fast her husband was recovering from his eye condition

In the video, she danced and sang word-for-word sensational Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle's Nkwagye Kuruwa which featured Love Gift

Many people in the comment section prayed for Kofi Adoma's healing, while others were hopeful that he was recovering faster

Miracle Adoma, the ever-gorgeous wife of Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma, melted many hearts when she shared a lovely video of herself singing praises unto God.

Kofi Adoma's wire Miracle Adoma rejoices in the video.

Source: Facebook

Miracle Adoma looks cheerful

Miracle Adoma took to her Facebook and TikTok page to share a heartwarming video of her looking cheerful amid her husband battling an eye condition that was a result of a shooting incident in Dormaa.

In the video, Mrs Adoma rocked a beautiful black and white patterned dress with the ends styled with threadlike pieces.

She flaunted her natural beauty and dazzled in her bob wig which had the ends curled and neatly styled.

Mrs Adoma looked cheerful despite her recent outburst towards the Dormaahene during their press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

She danced and sang word-for-word sensational Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle's Nkwagye Kuruwa which featured Love Gift.

Her cheerful nature in the video gave Ghanaians the assurance that her husband was doing well and recovering faster.

Reactions to Miracle Adoma looking joyful

The video of Miracle looking joyful and praising God melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who expressed hope in the healing of her husband, Kofi Adoma.

Others also showered praise on her for being a supportive wife as they battle this challenge regarding his eyes that were affected by the shooting incident at the festival in Dormaa.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Miracle Adoma looking joyful:

Ike Kobby Ike said:

"Awww, I can smell some good news cooking. Hmmm, Anka by now bra Kofi will come and spy his face small in the video. Ohhh Lord please kindly give our brother TOTAL HEALING AMENNN."

Kanisha Jane said:

"Your husband will see again in Jesus' name."

Gifty Arhin said:

"Is there any good news because I can't stop thinking about it 😥."

Sheila Neequaye said:

"The name miracle will reflect upon your life and that of your husband"

Jennifer Agyemang said:

"God bless you OK continue believing him don’t give up ￼."

Kwahuniiba Ellen said:

"Hallelujah 🙏🙏🙏 God will never forsake his children 🙏."

Ohemaa Afrakomah said:

"Nana Your name will speak for you wai."

Kofi Adoma and his wife Miracle Adoma during their press conference.

Source: Youtube

Twene hails Miracle for calling out Dormaahene

YEN.com.gh reported that social commentator Twene Jonas reacted to journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his wife Miracle Adoma's recent press conference.

The social commentator praised Miracle for calling out the Dormaahene for allegedly neglecting them after the shooting incident which affected Kofi's eyes.

Twene Jonas urged the Dormaahene to make things right with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh