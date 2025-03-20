Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has caused a stir after she wore a daring outfit for her latest photoshoot

The happily married woman flaunted her smooth in a ruched ensemble that snatched her small waist

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's beautiful outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nana Akua Addo has recently transformed her look for a new photoshoot that is making waves across social media.

The beautiful mother of two has captivated audiences with her bold and daring outfit, showcasing her beautiful melanin skin in a striking black cutout ensemble that emphasizes her curves.

Nana Akua Addo looks gorgeous in a black dress. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

In an expertly tailored bodycon dress, Nana Akua Addo showcased her enviable figure, drawing attention to her small waist.

The dress was elegantly designed with intricate stitellos embellishments, highlighted by vibrant red rose flowers that added a touch of romance and flair to her outfit.

Her beauty was further enhanced by a glamorous makeup look, featuring heavy contouring that accentuated her cheekbones, perfectly defined eyebrows that framed her eyes, shimmering eyeshadow that caught the light, and a rich burgundy lipstick that completed her polished appearance.

Nana Akua Addo sported a luxurious black side-parted hairstyle with lustrous waves that cascaded down her shoulders, adding to her allure.

She accessorised her outfit with exquisite drop earrings that sparkled with every movement, a stylish bracelet that added a touch of sophistication, and a fashionable ring.

With every pose, Nana Akua Addo exuded confidence and grace, solidifying her status as a beauty goddess and style icon in the fashion world.

Nana Akua Addo flaunts her skin

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's stylish look and hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

macharlez

"Omo!!! Fashion and beauty 🔥🔥."

vickyshanty1

"Aunty nana Wetin happen nah..you too fine abeg😍😍."

kelvin_frempong

"Beauty with brains ❤️."

miss_dumordzie

"Beauty in black ❤️❤️❤."

edithokoye0096

"Is she on Mars? Did Elon Musk leave her behind?."

katynebblett

"Whatever y’all are trying to do, she is doing it!! 🔥🔥."

Nyaterica

"My fashionista 😍."

Kvngtbk

"Caption ate, but you devoured!!!🖤."

theloaflimited

"Please, please send us warning ‼️ next time, oh I forgot, it’s the baddest 👑 Nana 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥."

lrenelbrahim

"Oh my 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️goodness ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

bene_sassy

"Wheeewww😍😍😍😍who else is feeling the heat? 🔥🔥🔥."

_niiarmah

"It's high time Africa gave you an award.... You're literally the kim Kardashian of Africa 🔥."

nanamadeinchinagh

"She went to eat and she ate."

mzz_abrafi

"You are a fashion goddess.🔥🔥❤️."

nancydfancybeautyworld

"One woman 1000 greatness 😍🔥."

Check out the photos below:

Nana Akua Addo slays in a two-piece outfit

Nana Akua Addo looked exquisite in a stylish mesh top and black ruched skirt that highlighted her voluptuous figure.

To elevate her look, the fashion model wore stylish hand gloves that matched perfectly with her classy outfit.

The style influencer looked gorgeous in a short pixie cut hairstyle and heavy makeup and rocked elegant sunglasses.

Check out the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh