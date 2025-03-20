Perfect Match Xtra Season Two contestant Rose Owusu Konadu has flaunted her new car on Instagram

Rose Owusu Konadu stated on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast that it was a gift from her fans

Some social media users have commented on the trending video that was posted on her fan page

Perfect Match Xtra season two contestant Rose Owusu Konadu has opened up on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast about how is funding her luxurious lifestyle.

The reality TV star disclosed that her loyal fans bought a brand-new car for her. The former Date Rush contestant added that her fans rented her lavish apartment as well to make her feel comfortable after she rose to fame.

Perfect Match Xtra Season Two contestant Rose flaunts her new car on Instagram. Photo credit: @rose_ok.

Rose Owusu Konadu added she has always wanted to be a star and competed in different programmes to hit the light before contesting the TV3 Perfect Match Xtra show.

The rising fashionista explained that although she is 23 years old, her mother has always supported her dreams and doesn't see anything wrong with cuddling and kissing her boyfriend on live TV.

"Rosettes!!!! Words can’t describe how amazing you are! Where do we even start?! The song describes the journey to this huge testimony. God bless every one of you for making Rosey happy, for loving her and going all out for her. May God answer all your prayers and may the world see God’s goodness in your lives. Congratulations Rosey!!! More great things to come💗💗🙏🏾."

Fans buy PMX contestant Rose a new car

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video as fans of Rose presented her with a brand new car. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

PMX Rose slays in a stylish dress

Ghanaian rising style influencer Rose looked flawless in a stylish dress for the first episode of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

Ghanaian musician and video vixen Andrea Owusu popularly called Efia Odo looked classy in a black dress and side-parted long hairstyle while Tasha caused a stir with her skimpy outfit.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Tasha wore long, coloured braids hairstyles and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

The latest episode of Rants, Bants and Confession is below:

PMX Rose rocks a stylish shirt dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Rose, a competitor in Perfect Match Xtra season two, who has gone viral on the internet with her beautiful pictures.

With her impeccable beauty chic attire and hairdo, the fair-skinned brand influencer has captured hearts.

Rose, a Perfect Match Xtra participant, has received comments on her stunning Instagram images.

