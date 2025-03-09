Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo has released her beautiful birthday video on Instagram

Nana Akua Addo wore a simple yet classy outfit for her birthday shoot, which has become a trend online

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's birthday outfit and dance moves

Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nana Akua Addo has released a video to celebrate her birthday on March 9, 2025.

The popular style icon looked gorgeous in a sleeveless black and white dress that snatched her waist for her video shoot.

Nana Akua Addo looks gorgeous in a bodycon dress for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @nanakuaaddo.

Nana Akua Addo wore a beauty goddess in a side-parted glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup, and long eyelashes.

She accessorised her look with beautiful earrings and matching fashionable rings for her birthday shoot.

Nana Akua Addo shows off her dance moves

Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central Joana Gyan Cudjoe has commented on Nana Akua Addo's video on Instagram.

joanagyancudjoeofficial stated:

"Beauty queen 🫅 ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

ansahkenphotography stated:

"Happy birthday Nana."

georginablay1

"Why not flowers 😂💐 anyways happy birthday to you gorgeous 💓."

jorgechicaswalk

"Felicidades chica 🫶🏻."

eunice_oheneba_asiedu

"Happy birthday to my beautiful friend and sister.Love you ❤️❤️❤️."

woman_by_sangel

"Happy Birthday Icon 😍. You always make our timeline beautiful . Age Gradually."

afraaso_coutoure

"Happy birthday gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kvng.tbk

"Happy birthday Icon❤️."

realsusanpeters

"Happy birthday sister🎉🎊❤️😍🎉 have fun."

olymp_misskatie stated:

"Happy Birthday beautiful sis ❤️you do all 😄🔥👌."

ganyobi_niiquaye stated:

"Happiest of birthdays Mamaaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉."

Melanie___Crane stated:

"I bet you’re Pisces 😍😍 , energy 🤗🤗. Happy birthday fellow 😆."

Sallysuniquetouch stated:

"Happy birthday to you gorgeous 🥂."

prettyl_fashionworld stated:

"Happiest birthday, beautiful 😍 ❤️."

Watch the video below:

Nana Akua Addo rocks an African print dress

Nana Akua Addo turned heads on Ghana's 68th Independence Day with her perfectly fit African print dress with billowing sleeves.

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo looked like an African Barbie in flawless makeup and a beautiful headgear to cover her frontal lace hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with red drop earrings that perfectly matched her African print dress.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Akua Addo flaunts her skin

Nana Akua Addo nearly broke the internet with her stylish red body-hugging gown for her photoshoot.

The celebrity mother showed off her flawless midriff while flaunting her voluptuous figure on Instagram.

She wore a short frontal lace bob hairstyle that cascaded on her shoulders and a red hoodie to cover her glamorous hair.

Nana Akua Addo wore a designer sunglasses and accessorised her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Akua Addo rocks halter-neck dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Nana Akua Addo, a Ghanaian actress, has won over admirers all over the world with her most recent casual date dress.

An exquisite garment that cost over GH¢ 3,000 and is already sold out on the fashion designer's UK website was worn by the top style influencer.

Some influencers and fashion enthusiasts have responded favorably to Nana Akua Addo's video, which is now trending on Instagram.

